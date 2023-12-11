Heads Up / Downtown

Funk Coffee Bar Now Serving Up `Cool` in Downtown Vancouver

Portrait

It’s been a minute since downtown Vancouver saw an infusion of cool, but Funk Coffee Bar is on deck to change that. The bright purple glow of the signature House of Funk neon sign is now visible from the Burrard Skytrain Station, shining down and beckoning from its 1025 Dunsmuir Street location.

The spacious venue has a clean, contemporary design, with bar seating along the windows, clusters of low tables accompanied by sling-back and couch-style chairs, and high-top tables – as well as a patio area, that will be lovely in warm weather. The space works well as a casual meeting place, or somewhere to simply relax with a cup of coffee before battling the Skytrain chaos. And, for those who really need to stick it out and get stuff done, the coffee bar also features a pair of work alcoves equipped with noise-cancelling curtains.

An offshoot of North Vancouver`s House of Funk Brewing Co., these guys take their coffee as seriously their beer brewing. It probably goes without saying that all beans are roasted by their other half, House of Funk Roasting Co., and Funk Coffee Bar staff are trained to execute their coffees with precision. The food program is pretty typical coffee house fare (muffins, cookies and the like), but what isn’t typical is where the food comes from (pastries hail from ButterBoom Bakery and Novella). As the day progresses, the menu expands to include sandwiches, soups, and salads, also courtesy of Novella. (This partnership isn’t new; House of Funk’s coffees have been a staple at the Mount Pleasant cafe since its inception in 2022.)

Funk Coffee Bar operates Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm. Additionally, the venue offers the option to book the space for private events during weekends and evenings.

  • IMG_4564 2
  • IMG_4520
  • IMG_4517
  • IMG_4515
  • IMG_4501
  • IMG_4497
  • IMG_4490
  • IMG_4488
  • IMG_4471
  • IMG_2443
  • IMG_2470
  • IMG_2427
  • IMG_2426
Funk Coffee Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1025 Dunsmuir St.
Funk Coffee Bar Now Serving Up `Cool` in Downtown Vancouver

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Miku to Launch New, Limited Holiday Kaiseki Tasting Menu Experience, Dec. 1

‘Bar Haifa’ Slated to Open Doors in Downtown Vancouver This Month

Fairmont Pacific Rim Launches ‘The Nordic Spa Experience’ in Vancouver

Sensory Cinema is Back

Celebrate Día de Muertos at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Nov. 2-3

Recap: ‘Canada’s Great Kitchen Party’

Popular

Dear Gus: Vancouver’s Most Adorable Wine Bar?

‘The Flamingo Room’ Opens Doors on Commercial Drive This Week!

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

‘Bar Haifa’ Slated to Open Doors in Downtown Vancouver This Month

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up

Eleven Crafty Events to Hit This Holiday Season, Updated

For those, like us, who prefer to minimize the madness and lean toward a more convivial, laid-back and community-minded shopping experience, we've updated our list of holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver through Saturday, Dec. 23rd.
Heads Up

Taste and Dance the Night Away at the Fruit Forward Holiday Splash, Dec. 8th

Kick off your holiday season with some queer fun and natural wines at the Holiday Splash wine tasting, where local wine producers will be pouring, drag performers will be entertaining, and DJs will be spinning...
Heads Up

It’s Time to Apply for the Chefs’ Table Society’s New Restaurant Culture Shift Program!

The program aimed at enacting new and creative ways of bolstering small-scale BC restaurants is funded-up and ready to launch - and they're currently looking for their first wave of participants.
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Sink Your Teeth into KAPOW! Burger, Beginning This Friday

As of Friday, December 1st, Mount Pleasant's brewery district is getting an injection of flavour when the new smashburger concept parks itself at Electric Bicycle Brewing (20 East 4th Avenue).