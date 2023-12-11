Funk Coffee Bar Now Serving Up `Cool` in Downtown Vancouver

It’s been a minute since downtown Vancouver saw an infusion of cool, but Funk Coffee Bar is on deck to change that. The bright purple glow of the signature House of Funk neon sign is now visible from the Burrard Skytrain Station, shining down and beckoning from its 1025 Dunsmuir Street location.

The spacious venue has a clean, contemporary design, with bar seating along the windows, clusters of low tables accompanied by sling-back and couch-style chairs, and high-top tables – as well as a patio area, that will be lovely in warm weather. The space works well as a casual meeting place, or somewhere to simply relax with a cup of coffee before battling the Skytrain chaos. And, for those who really need to stick it out and get stuff done, the coffee bar also features a pair of work alcoves equipped with noise-cancelling curtains.

An offshoot of North Vancouver`s House of Funk Brewing Co., these guys take their coffee as seriously their beer brewing. It probably goes without saying that all beans are roasted by their other half, House of Funk Roasting Co., and Funk Coffee Bar staff are trained to execute their coffees with precision. The food program is pretty typical coffee house fare (muffins, cookies and the like), but what isn’t typical is where the food comes from (pastries hail from ButterBoom Bakery and Novella). As the day progresses, the menu expands to include sandwiches, soups, and salads, also courtesy of Novella. (This partnership isn’t new; House of Funk’s coffees have been a staple at the Mount Pleasant cafe since its inception in 2022.)

Funk Coffee Bar operates Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm. Additionally, the venue offers the option to book the space for private events during weekends and evenings.