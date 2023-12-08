MONZO Launches Namesake Craft Italian Pilsner

The Goods from Monzo Burger

Vancouver, BC | MONZO – the latest restaurant and bar concept of Kitchen Table Restaurants – has collaborated with family-owned Abbotsford brewery Ravens Brewing Co. to introduce an Italian Pilsner specially crafted to pair with MONZO’s “best in beef” menu. The food-focused beer is available to order at MONZO and most Kitchen Table restaurant locations.

Light and crisp, the satisfyingly refreshing MONZO Italian Pilsner harmonizes seamlessly with the restaurant’s signature smash burgers and sides. The MONZO team gravitated toward a pilsner since it complements the naturally occurring fats in meat and cheese while pairing perfectly with salty fries and golden onion rings. Italian-style pilsners are unique to other pilsners in that they are dry-hopped with copious amounts of European hops, lending an extra layer of complexity and aroma. MONZO is proud to now offer this signature beer as a permanent fixture on the menu, priced at $8 in a 355mL can.

The idea for MONZO’s Italian Pilsner was conceived by the restaurant team and brewed by Ravens Brewing Co., an award-winning brewery and distillery owned by Paul and Jocelyn Sweeting. An Indigenous Corporation, the brewery prioritizes relationships with local suppliers and B.C.-grown ingredients to develop a multitude of celebrated beers, many of which have earned acclaim at coveted competitions like the B.C. Beer Awards and World Beer Cup.

“When we approached Ravens Brewing Co. for a possible collaboration, their Head Brewer, Dan Marriette, quickly embraced the challenge. The result is a delicious beer that we are proud to call our own,” said Drew Dunford, partner at MONZO. “Along with producing amazing beers, Ravens Brewing is deeply invested in their community – for example, by offering a BIPOC Business Scholarship and sponsoring local sports programs. We share many of the same values, which has further strengthened what I hope will become a long-lasting partnership.”

“We’re grateful to Kitchen Table Restaurants for giving us an opportunity to produce an Italian Pilsner with our own ‘Ravens’ spin,” said Paul Sweeting, owner, Ravens Brewing Co. “The pilsner we created for MONZO is definitely a food-lover’s beer – it pairs well with many ingredients, particularly the juicy smash burgers and sides offered by MONZO. As the menu evolves, we’ll continue adjusting the pilsner recipe to complement MONZO’s current offerings.”

To taste Ravens Brewing Co.’s new Italian Pilsner, visit MONZO at 1401 Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, as well as other Kitchen Table Restaurants. The eatery is open daily from 11am to midnight. For more information, visit www.monzoburger.com.