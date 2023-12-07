¿CóMO? Taperia`s Popular `Taste Our Travels` Dinner Series to Return Jan. 16th – Feb. 4th

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar ¿CóMO? Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they’ve come back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience executive chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days, from January 16 to February, 4 2024, as part of Dine Out Vancouver’s Tasty Events series. All seatings take place at one of Como’s two bars. Bookings are now available at comotaperia.com.

“We try to visit Spain at least once a year for inspiration, and it was great to be back with my business partner Frankie Harrington, our executive chef Rafael Racela, and wine director and manager Ashwan Luckheenarain,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia, which recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. “It was a quick one week trip, and we ate at as many places as possible, from new bars and restaurants to old favourites.”

The Taste Our Travels menu ($160++ per pair), features tapas-style dishes inspired the team’s favourite eats from their recent trip to Spain. Optional beverage pairings are also available for additional $60 per person.

Taste Our Travels Menu



Snacks

Foie Gras Torchon, Chestnuts, Pickled Mushrooms, Cracker

Inspired by Quimet y Quimet, Barcelona

Duck Chorizo Spring Roll, Bravas Emulsion, Mint Gazpacho, Side Stripe Prawn

Inspired by StreetXO, Madrid

Anchovies, Masa Frita, Alioli Picante, Mazago

Inspired by Arima, Madrid

Lasagna

Single Layer Lasagna, Crab Bolognese, Chili, Garlic Crumble

Inspired by Restaurant Sacha, Madrid

Bacalao

Seared Bacalao, Pil Pil, Garlic, Herbs

Inspired by La Cova Fumada, Barcelona

Beef

Wagyu Striploin, Herb Beef Butter, Mojama

Inspired by Sala de Despiece, Madrid

Dessert

Milhojas y Crema, Cherries, Crema Inglesa

Inspired by El Xampanyet, Barcelona

“Seeing the energy of a tapas bar in Spain in-person really shows how ¿CóMO? has been able to capture some of those same vibes in Vancouver,” adds Racela, who joined the team as sous chef in 2021, before being promoted to executive chef this spring. “There were so many great dishes, it was definitely hard to decide what ideas we wanted to try on our menu. These are just some of our absolute favourites.”

On the beverage side, Luckheenarain has selected a pairings menu, highlighting wine, sherry, and vermouth from Spain, including the 2018 Gramona ‘La Cuvee’ Corpinnat Barcelona, La Rioja Alta ‘Lagar de Cervera’ Rias Baixas DO, 2018 Clos Dominic ‘Clos Peto’ Priorat DOQ, and Heredad de Hidalgo Medium Sherry Jerez DO.

Taste Our Travels can now be booked online.

¿CóMO? Taperia’s full menu will also be available for regular diners as well as those experiencing the Taste Our Travels tasting menu. Regular reservations can be booked through ¿CóMO?’s website at www.comotaperia.com.