Eleven Crafty Events to Hit This Holiday Season, Updated

Eek! The holiday gift-buying frenzy is in full swing! For those, like us, who prefer to minimize the associated “madness” and lean toward a more convivial, laid-back and community-minded shopping experience, we’ve updated our list of holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver through Saturday, December 23rd…

August Studios Art Sale

This one is for the art-lovers, with wall space to spare: the August Studios art sale is basically a sure thing for finding something affordable and local that speaks to you (or another aesthete in your life). We never miss an opportunity to scope out their sale, featuring over a dozen artists selling work priced at $300 or less. The next one goes down this weekend only (December 9th & 10th), from 11am to 5pm – so mark your calendars and show up early for first dibs! Stay tuned here for the full list of participating artists, dropping very soon.

August Studios 1320 E Pender St. MAP

Union + Jackson Holiday Pop-Up

Fill up your pockets with cash and hit 478 Union Street this weekend (December 9th & 10th, from 12-6pm) to shop everything from vintage denim and goods circa the 70s-90s, to secondhand designer clothing, and locally designed and screen-printed t-shirts, plus special things to hang on your walls and put on your bookshelves, ceramics and woodworks. Drinks and local cider will also be available! Of note: This one is a two-fer because it`s an opportunity to clean out your closet by off-loading some of your own (clean, new and lightly used) warm clothing to be donated to DTES residents in need. Non-perishable food items are also greatly appreciated!

478 Union Street 478 Union St. MAP

Studio 1111

Got a vintage lover on your holiday gift list? Want to deck yourself out with something truly unique for an upcoming holiday event or party? Or maybe your closet is in need of some proper, yet stylish, winter-izing? Slip into Studio 1111`s holiday shop via their Commercial Drive alleyside entrance, and you`re sure to find something (or many `somethings`) to take care of all of the above. Think, racks of highly curated, festive and cozy threads, plus a selection of vintage ceramics hitting the shelves just for the holiday editions. No tickets or RSVP necessary – just show up between the hours of 12-5pm, December 9th & 10th, and 16th & 17th. Find out more.

Studio 1111 1111 Commercial Dr. (Alleyside) MAP

Eastside Flea

The Eastside Flea is in full swing with weekend daytime holiday markets happening every Saturday and Sunday (11am-5pm) all the way through December 18th. Plus: get your party on while shopping during two planned Friday evening ‘Shop n’ Bop’ events, December 8th and 15th. No matter when you swing by, though, block off a good chunk of time to peruse goods from a bunch of rad local vendors, get snapped in the Aura Photo Booth, fill up on food truck eats and seasonal drinks from the Holiday Cocktail Bar…and maybe even get tattooed! Heated tents with lots of seating will keep you extra cozy while you take a load off. Entry is $5. Find out more.

Eastside Flea (Moved) 1101 Union St. MAP

Liberty Bakery Holiday Pop-Up

Cozy Main Street daytime spot, Liberty Bakery & Cafe, is staying open late and playing host to a few of their creative pals for a special one-day-only pop-up situation, Thursday, December 14th. Beginning at 6pm, swing by the space for an evening of eating, drinking and shopping for beautiful and responsible jewelry from LACAR Studio, Old Growth rainforest-inspired candles and skincare handmade by Cloud Factory Goods, and Evan Powell`s ethical clothing. Find out more.

Liberty Cafe & Bakery 3699 Main St. MAP

Slice of Life

This year Slice of Life’s Next Door space for MEGA MART Saturdays, every weekend right up until December 23rd. Expect some dang cool stuff made by over 20 of Vancouver’s artsiest peeps. Check out the @slicenextdoor for vendor participant announcements. Entry is free!

NEXTDOOR (at Slice of Life) 1638 Venables St. MAP

Made in the 604

There is one final opportunity to catch the Made in the 604 Holiday Pop-Up Market this month, the weekend of December 16th & 17th from 11am-5pm at Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall. Swing by to shop a line-up featuring a bunch of the best artists, crafters, makers and small businesses in town. FYI this year that adds up to over 150 local vendors! Find out more.

Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

Holiday Open Studio & Pop Up

Local jewellers and studio mates, Erica Leal and Ali Munn, have organized a holiday get-together featuring their own rad accessories, alongside handmade goods from a few of their fellow creative peers/friends: Shop Ode Goods (vintage home goods), Shayla Giroux (woodworking), and Farnoush Golkar Ceramics (tableware and vases). Meet and shop the talented peeps in a chill and intimate environment, while sipping on complimentary refreshments. The fun times go down at the Dominion Building (Units 701 & 715, 207 W Hastings) on Friday, December 8th, from 4-8pm. Find out more.

Dominion, The 207 W Hastings St. MAP

First Pick Handmade

Popping up inside of Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall for its third annual iteration on December 9th and 10th (11am-6pm), the First Pick Handmade holiday event is a gathering of over 30 local vendors selling their creations, including five first-timers to the market. All in, you’ll find everything from soap and ceramics, to up-cycled and ungendered clothing, jewelry, art and more. Admission is $3, and advance tickets are available here.

Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

Weirdos Holiday Market

Check off the oddball(s) on your holiday shopping list by hitting the Weirdos Market, a one-stop-shop for all things unusual, mystical and just-plain weird. This year’s edition features over 50 local vendors! Plus, entertainment for added ambience…think, sword-swallowing, tarot readings, and a freaky Santa-inspired photo session (free). It’s all spread over two weekends (Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, 11am-5pm), as well as the preceding Friday evenings (Dec. 9 & 16, 5-10pm) for adults only. $5 entry. Find out more.

Russian Hall 600 Campbell Ave. MAP

The Polygon Gallery Holiday Shop

As of November 15th, North Van’s The Polygon Gallery has been in full holiday mode to host a slew of cool Canadian vendors in their transformed mezzanine Holiday Shop (through to January 7th). Also of note: weekly interactive events are planned for every weekend through Dec. 21st (times vary), with a line-up of local creatives. Remaining activities and events include: a bannock bake sale, customized leather goods, Tintype Vintage Pet Photography sessions, a natural wine pop-up and cocktail book launch. Find out more.

The Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

Did we miss someone? If you have a favourite craft fair or maker event that you think should have been included in this list, but wasn’t, please comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca