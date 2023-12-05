Heads Up

Taste and Dance the Night Away at the Fruit Forward Holiday Splash, Dec. 8th

Want to kick off your holiday season with some queer fun and natural wines? Fruit Forward organizers, Tadia Rae and Shanique Kelly, along with Plato Ferments Inc. (a local wine and cider importer focused on regenerative and organic agriculture and low-intervention cellar practices) have planned just the event: On Friday, December 8th, join them at the Birdhouse (44 W4th Ave) for their Holiday Splash wine tasting. Local wine producers will be pouring, drag performers will be entertaining, and DJs will be spinning…

From 7-9pm, guests can enjoy a line-up of local wines (and some cider) while rubbing shoulders and chatting with the makers themselves. In attendance, expect no less than Scout Vineyards, Ursa Major Winery, Bella Wines, Keenan & Zoe, Creek & Gully, PoppyShake, Pamplemousse Jus, A Sunday in August, Sage Hills, Thorn & Burrow, L-ST, and Else Wines. The dance party kicks off from 9pm onwards, with tunes provided by Softieshan, Mr. Merlot, Easy Bake Coven, Subdidi, and Rae, accompanied by performances from some of Vancouver’s best drag queens (Batty Banks, Rose Butch, Velvet Ryder, Vixen Von Flex, Jas Minh) until the wee hours – 2am, to be precise.

Tickets are available on a tier system: the $50 (plus tax) Tier 1 option gets you access to the entire event, including all of your wine samples; or, if you’re just looking to party, Tier 2 tickets will guarantee your attendance for the festivities from 9pm onwards for just $20 (plus tax). But don’t worry! All wine offered during the evening wine tasting will be available by the glass from the Birdhouse Bar all night long.

No matter which route you take, though, we recommend buying your tickets here before they sell out!

Birdhouse by Eastside Studios
Neighbourhood: Mt. Pleasant
44 West 4th Ave.
Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

