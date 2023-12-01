Vessel Liquor Recommends These Four Festive Bottles for December

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria four years running, Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

We (nearly) made it through 2023. Let’s celebrate! Here are our top recommendations for DECEMBER:

MADE IN BC

Tantalus Blanc de Noirs 2020, East Kelowna, Okanagan Valley, BC ($44.99)

One of the most serious – and seriously delicious – Canadian sparkling wines we’ve come across! From a single clone, single block estate Pinot Noir, this “screams” wild cherry, wild raspberry and meringue, tinged with crushed stone and kissed with subtle smoke along the finessed palate. One for the dinner table. Find it online.

SPECIAL CLUB CHAMPAGNE



Champagne Pierre Gimonnet Special Club Cramant Grand Cru Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs 2014, Champagne, France ($199.99)

This is a very special Champagne from a most very Special Club: a select group of 28 growers who produce exceptional cuvées each year to thumbprint the vintage. This striking BdB exemplifies Grand Cru Cramant with a riveting palate led taut by lemon pith and peel, bolstered by green and red apple, and bedded with deep chalk along a silken, layered palate. Most special, indeed.

Find it online.

FORTIFICATION NATION



Taylor Fladgate Quinta de Vargellas Vintage Port 2015, Douro Valley, Portugal ($84.99)

From a single quinta (vineyard) owned by the historic Taylor Fladgate, located on steep cliffs at the end of the Douro Valley, this sumptuous, layered vintage port will keep you warm and cozy this winter. Fig, black cherry, pipe tobacco and roasted walnuts roll across the lengthy palate, calling out for Christmas cake. Find it online.

A NEAT SECRET SINGLE MALT



Lismore Single Malt 18 Year Old, Highlands, Scotland ($129.99)

From a secret distillery (!), this 18-year-old Highlands Single Malt opens with sweet florals before a heady palate of roasted almonds, dark cocoa, toasted wood, and salt studded caramels. The peppery spiciness lingers on the long, spirited finish. Find it online.