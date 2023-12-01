Check Out What’s on the Calendar This December at STRETCH Yoga

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of December, 2023. As usual, space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended:

KIDS DAY CAMPS

December 27th – January 5th | 9am – 4pm

Kids 6-20 years old(ish)!

7 days: $649 ($92 per day) | 1 single day: $110

Register here.

STRETCH Christmas Camp Special is offering 7 days of camp this year.

Get ready for fun, movement, and relaxation! Our camp is not your typical yoga camp – it’s a magical journey that takes kids on a fun and engaging adventure through the world of yoga, art and music. Led by experienced and certified yoga instructors who have a passion for working with kids, our camp is designed to create a supportive and nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and have fun.

At our camp, kids will learn different yoga poses, breathing techniques, and relaxation exercises that promote healthy physical, mental, and emotional development. Our camp also includes a variety of interactive activities that keep kids engaged and entertained. From music and storytelling to games and arts and crafts, our camp is the perfect balance of education and fun.

Our goal is to help kids develop greater flexibility, strength, and balance, while also promoting mindfulness and stress relief. And we do it all in a way that’s exciting, inspiring, and uplifting. So come join us for a summer of adventure, movement, and relaxation. Your child will love it!

Class size is small to ensure an engaging experience for your child. Accepting kids between 6 and 10 years old. Yes we do make exceptions for a little younger or a little older, email us at [email protected].

We will be both indoors and outdoors, weather permitting. Please bring a lunch, snacks & water. We provide sanitized yoga mats and props.

1. Wednesday December 27th

2. Thursday December 28th

3. Friday December 29th

NO CAMP SATURDAY-SUNDAY-MONDAY

4. Tuesday January 2nd

5.Wednesday January 3rd

6. Thursday January 4th

7. Friday January 5th

SPECIAL EVENTS

NEW YEAR’S PAUSE – A CLARIFYING WORKSHOP

with Carolyn Anne Budgell

Saturday December 30 | 12pm-2pm

$45 advance | $55 on the day

Register here.

Give yourself a purposeful pause during a busy season. Join Carolyn Anne Budgell at the turn of a new year to explore what has been and what is possible…

Through guided meditation, clearing + calming breathwork and guided journaling, you will emerge feeling clearer about your path. Above all, you will have a greater sense about the right tools that keep you centred and that slowing down is always the right choice! Together, let’s do this work of moving forward with more stability and grounding.

This workshop is suitable for all levels. Worksheet included. Please bring a notebook and pen, layers of clothing for ultimate warmth + coziness, a water bottle and anything else you would like to feel comfortable and intentional.