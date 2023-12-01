Community News / Kitsilano

AnnaLena Announces Menu Changes for 2024

Vancouver, BC | We would like to thank all of our guests and staff over the last nine years. Your support has allowed us to continue to be creative, take risks, and constantly improve.

In January 2024, we will be introducing a new tasting menu model that will allow us to execute a dinner with more focus on the overall dining experience.

The AnnaLena Tasting Menu Chapter series will officially come to a close, with our last regular service on Saturday, December 30th.

After a brief closure, we will re-open for service on Friday, January 12th with our new evolving seasonal tasting menu.

We are excited to create what is next and look forward to having you along for this new venture.

AnnaLena xo

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning ‘AnnaLena’ Announces New Pre-Pay Model and December Bookings Date

