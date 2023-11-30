Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Sink Your Teeth into KAPOW! Burger, Beginning This Friday

Portrait

As of Friday, December 1st, Mount Pleasant’s brewery district is getting an injection of flavour when the KAPOW! Burger food truck parks itself at Electric Bicycle Brewing (20 East 4th Avenue).

The new smashburger concept is brought to us by Owner/Operator Jacob Sweetapple (a hospitality industry vet, as well as the Managing Partner of Notion Concepts Consulting Agency), with Chef Alessandro Vianello (former Gooseneck Hospitality, Kitchen Table Group, and Founder of Vianello Hospitality) taking care of the business of menu development and kitchen operations. Visitors to the brewery can count on six burger flavour options ranging from classic to creative; plus, in the interest of maintaining the brewery’s family- and dog-friendly status, there will be two more specially designed menu items just for kids and canine companions (the latter is a peanut butter-based “Pup-Pals” treat). Burgers can be ordered directly from the truck, or while sitting pretty and keeping cozy, sipping beer inside EB Brewing – an obvious perk during the rainy winter season ahead!

To be clear, despite the four-wheeled situation, this isn’t just a fling. Few gastronomical relationships are as tried-and-true as the burger-and-beer one, afterall… Nor is this the first we’ll be seeing of KAPOW! – so don’t get your backs up just yet, non-Mount-Pleasant-ers! Sweetapple is planning on getting his hooks in the local restaurant scene with a total of six locations (!) planned for the coming year. For now, though, get ready to sink your teeth in every day of the week, up until EB Brewing closing time: Monday to Thursday from 4pm, Friday from 2pm, and Weekends from 12pm.

Electric Bicycle Brewing
Neighbourhood: Main Street
20 East 4th Ave | WEBSITE
