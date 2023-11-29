Heads Up / Strathcona

Wind Down at ‘Den: A Place for Breathing and Rest’, This Friday Only

Portrait

Looking for a way to wind down from the week? Local multidisciplinary artist Lorri Clark’s new immersive sound experience at the Lobe this Friday (December 1st) seems like it could be the perfect balm…

For roughly the same price as a few good pints or a couple of cocktails, you can hook yourself up with a ticket to bliss out at Den: A Place for Breathing and Rest, Clark’s presentation as Artist in Residency at Lobe. Before hitting the town (and braving the unavoidable holiday festive-ness of it all) or melting into the couch, put aside an hour of your Friday evening to be enveloped in sounds designed to heal and “create a sense of being held by the earth and community.” Basically, Den will aurally clean out and fill up your mind via your eardrums, allowing listeners to concentrate on simply breathing and having a proper rest.

Into it? There are two one-hour-long listening sessions scheduled for tomorrow at the Strathcona Sound Studio, from 6:30-7:30pm and again from 8-9pm (with a brief grace period in-between for audience members to get their bearings and clear out). Tickets are still available for both on a sliding scale rate of $18.18-40.54 per person (general admission sits pretty in the middle, at $29.36).
Get yours here. Sketchy on what to expect? Acquaint your ears and make up your mind by tuning into Clark’s Bandcamp page.

Lobe Spatial Sound Studio
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
713 East Hastings St. | WEBSITE
