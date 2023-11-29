Community News / Main Street

A Special Holiday Edition of the Hero’s Market is Happening on Dec. 2nd

Portrait

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | Join us for the holiday edition of the Hero’s Market! On Saturday, December 2nd from 1-6pm, the space will transform into a bustling market featuring 15+ local vendors and artisans selling handmade goods, vintage clothing and housewares, jewelry, skin care, plants, vinyl and more! There will be afternoon DJ stylings from Elliot C Way and the bar staff will be slinging holiday cheer via festive cocktails like mulled wine and “Jingle Juice” (a tasty bourbon punch). No cover – families welcome!

Hero's Welcome
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3917 Main St. | 604-879-1020 | WEBSITE
