A Special Holiday Edition of the Hero’s Market is Happening on Dec. 2nd

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | Join us for the holiday edition of the Hero’s Market! On Saturday, December 2nd from 1-6pm, the space will transform into a bustling market featuring 15+ local vendors and artisans selling handmade goods, vintage clothing and housewares, jewelry, skin care, plants, vinyl and more! There will be afternoon DJ stylings from Elliot C Way and the bar staff will be slinging holiday cheer via festive cocktails like mulled wine and “Jingle Juice” (a tasty bourbon punch). No cover – families welcome!