Ten Crafty Events to Hit This Holiday Season

Eek! The holiday gift-buying frenzy has begun! For those, like us, who prefer to minimize the associated “madness” and lean toward a more convivial, laid-back and community-minded shopping experience, we’ve compiled a list of the holiday markets, fairs and pop-ups on our radar, happening around Vancouver during the festive weeks ahead…

Eastside Flea

The Eastside Flea is in full swing with weekend daytime holiday markets happening every Saturday and Sunday (11am-5pm) all the way through December 18th. Plus: get your party on while shopping during two planned Friday evening ‘Shop n’ Bop’ events, December 8th and 15th. No matter when you swing by, though, block off a good chunk of time to peruse goods from a bunch of rad local vendors, get snapped in the Aura Photo Booth, fill up on food truck eats and seasonal drinks from the Holiday Cocktail Bar…and maybe even get tattooed! Heated tents with lots of seating will keep you extra cozy while you take a load off. Entry is $5. Find out more.

Eastside Flea (Moved) 1101 Union St. MAP

Toque

Each year the Western Front fills up with cool creative folk selling their nifty handmade stuff for the Toque Craft Fair. For 2023, the the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood art centre will be opening doors to the public from December 1st through the 3rd (Friday, 6-10pm; Saturday & Sunday, 11am-5pm). This year’s edition features a whopping 44 vendors from across B.C. making everything from cookies, flower arrangements and decorations to wearable scents, clothing and ceramics…plus so much more! Entry by donation. Details.

Western Front 303 East 8th Ave. MAP

Hero’s Holiday Market

On Saturday, December 2nd, hit Main Street’s Hero’s Welcome between 1pm and 6pm to shop over a dozen local vendors (full list via Instagram), while enjoying some laid-back, community-minded neighbourhood pub vibes. Free entry. Family-friendly. Plus beer, wine, cocktails and a full food menu. Find out more.

Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

Slice of Life

This year, beginning on Saturday, December 2nd, hit Slice of Life’s Next Door space for MEGA MART Saturdays, every weekend right up until December 23rd. Expect some dang cool stuff made by over 20 of Vancouver’s artsiest peeps. Check out the @slicenextdoor for vendor participant announcements. Entry is free!

⁠

NEXTDOOR (at Slice of Life) 1638 Venables St. MAP

Made in the 604

There are two more weekend-long opportunities to catch the Made in the 604 Holiday Pop-Up Market during December, in two different neighbourhoods: on December 2nd & 3rd from 12-6pm at The Pipe Shop in North Van, and December 16th & 17th from 11am-5pm at Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall. What both markets have in common: a line-up featuring a bunch of the best artists, crafters, makers and small businesses in town. FYI this year that adds up to over 150 local vendors! Find out more.

The Pipe Shop 115 Victory Ship Way MAP

Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

Krampusmarkt

The city’s one-and-only Old World-inspired Krampusmarkt, hosted and curated by Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project – with Krampus reigning as the guest of honour – returns to the East Van brewery from December 1st to 3rd. Shop a unique selection of handmade goods from 36 artisans, while enjoying beer, cider and wine tastings. Swing by the Friday night (6-8pm) to get “first dibs” on goods and your “party on” (the $25 ticket includes snacks and your first beverage); plus Krampus will be doing photo sessions on the Saturday (12-3pm) and Sunday (12-2pm), by donation. Regular entry is $5. Advance tickets here. Find out more.

Strange Fellows Brewing 1345 Clark Dr. MAP

Holiday Open Studio & Pop Up

Local jewellers and studio mates, Erica Leal and Ali Munn, have organized a holiday get-together featuring their own rad accessories, alongside handmade goods from a few of their fellow creative peers/friends: Shop Ode Goods (vintage home goods), Shayla Giroux (woodworking), and Farnoush Golkar Ceramics (tableware and vases). Meet and shop the talented peeps in a chill and intimate environment, while sipping on complimentary refreshments. The fun times go down at the Dominion Building (Units 701 & 715, 207 W Hastings) on Friday, December 8th, from 4-8pm. Find out more.

Dominion, The 207 W Hastings St. MAP

First Pick Handmade

Popping up inside of Mount Pleasant’s Heritage Hall for its third annual iteration on December 9th and 10th (11am-6pm), the First Pick Handmade holiday event is a gathering of over 30 local vendors selling their creations, including five first-timers to the market. All in, you’ll find everything from soap and ceramics, to up-cycled and ungendered clothing, jewelry, art and more. Admission is $3, and advance tickets are available here.

Heritage Hall 3102 Main St. MAP

Weirdos Holiday Market

Check off the oddball(s) on your holiday shopping list by hitting the Weirdos Market, a one-stop-shop for all things unusual, mystical and just-plain weird. This year’s edition features over 50 local vendors! Plus, entertainment for added ambience…think, sword-swallowing, tarot readings, and a freaky Santa-inspired photo session (free). It’s all spread over two weekends (Dec. 9-10 and 16-17, 11am-5pm), as well as the preceding Friday evenings (Dec. 9 & 16, 5-10pm) for adults only. $5 entry. Find out more.

Russian Hall 600 Campbell Ave. MAP

The Polygon Gallery Holiday Shop

As of November 15th, North Van’s The Polygon Gallery has been in full holiday mode to host a slew of cool Canadian vendors in their transformed mezzanine Holiday Shop (through to January 7th). Also of note: weekly interactive events are planned for every weekend through Dec. 21st (times vary), with a line-up of local creatives. Remaining activities include: a wreath-making workshop, customizing leather goods, and Tintype Vintage Pet Photography sessions; plus, the Holiday Shop is also hosting a natural wine pop-up, cocktail book launch, and Neighbourhood Night. Find out more.

The Polygon Gallery 101 Carrie Cates Court MAP

⁠

Did we miss someone? If you have a favourite craft fair or maker event that you think should have been included in this list, but wasn’t, please comment below or send your suggestion to michelle [at] scoutmagazine.ca