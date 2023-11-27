Heads Up / Commercial Drive

Portugal Comes to Commercial Drive Tonight!

Portrait

‘Portugal’ is the word on the street these days; it seems like everyone has either just unpacked their bags or they’re counting the days until they jet off to the Southern European destination. But whether you’re chasing that Portuguese flavour again, or you’ve never had the chance to visit Lisbon due to any number of reasons (cash, time and/or securing those precious few days off) – don’t sweat it! The Lisboa, Lisboa Vinho Bar Pop-Up is delivering a quick-hit of the killer tastes and wines of Portugal to Vancouver, tonight (Monday, November 27th). It’s not the whole trip, but it could be just enough to tide you over…

What makes us so confident that Lisboa, Lisboa could be the next best thing to jumping on a flight? For starters, GM & Sommelier Justin Isidro (Kissa Tanto) has put together an inspired selection of wines by the glass or bottle (for an additional cost) – and Isidro is from Portugal, so he knows what’s up. On top of that, Isidro has teamed up with Chef Christopher St. John-Smith (also Kissa Tanto) to create a menu of Tascas comfort foods from the region that should pair perfectly with the wines on offer. From event organizers:

“Portuguese cuisine has a great diversity with beloved ingredients, diverse regionality, and its own peculiarities. The food of Lisbon is a conflation from all over the country, with ‘Tascas’ being the heart and soul. Lisboa, Lisboa Vinho Bar is a homage to the local Tasca, a place that people visit on a daily basis for food, friends, and drinks.”

Admittedly (and unsurprisingly) advance tickets for the full five-course Menu Degustação experience are long sold out, but there’s good news: the Lisboa, Lisboa Vinho Bar Pop-Up is also ready to welcome walk-ins with open arms, to soak up the vibes while eating and drinking from the Snack Bar Menu. Just be sure to show up early in order not to miss out on this little escape to Lisboa! Boarding (aka entry to the pop-up) begins at 5:30pm. (*A heads-up for those with specific dietary needs, though, this might not be your gig, as they’re keeping it traditional with no substitutions.)

