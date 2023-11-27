Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Offers Array of Fresh Catches for Festive Holiday Feasting

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is helping holiday hosts get into the spirit of the season and shift into festive feasting mode via a variety of fresh-caught seafood, kits and more available for pre-order at the Michelin-recommended downtown dining destination and retail market (762 Cambie Street) beginning Friday, December 1st.

Beyond an ever-changing assortment of live oysters and raw bar features ready to go including mussels, clams and crab, frozen seafood, soups and stocks, smoked and canned seafood and a variety of salts and seasonings, new items that will be featured at the Shellfish Market for the festive season include:

Live and Cooked Whole Atlantic Lobster (by weight);

Deluxe Seafood Packs (local pink scallops, spot prawn tails, mussels, clams and Dungeness crab);

Shuckers’ Dozen Kits that include lemon, mignonette and a shucking knife;

Baked Oyster Kits;

Smoked Oyster or Dungeness Crab & Artichoke Dips;

Ekone Stocking Stuffer Sampler Packs (cans of Smoked Coho Salmon; Smoked Albacore Tuna with Lemon; Original Smoked Albacore Tuna; Habanero Hot Smoked Oysters; Lemon Pepper Smoked Oysters; Original Smoked Oysters; Smoked Mussels; and Canned Octopus);

Naas Foods Kelp Seasonings in Everything, Popcorn, Flakes and Smoked Flakes varieties.

“Shellfish has always been a holiday tradition on the West Coast, especially in our family. For me, the holidays are time to enjoy a cup of my grandmother’s oyster stew or slurp back as many fresh oysters as possible prior to ringing in the new year,” says Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Co-Owner and Wholesale/Marketing Manager Malindi Taylor. “Every family has their own amazing recipes that make our shellfish shine, and we love getting to hear how it has been the centrepiece of festive feasts as families and friends gather together at this time of year.”

Throughout December, the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar will also get guests into the holiday spirit with a variety of lobster-themed features including Lobster Poutine (Atlantic lobster, lobster bisque gravy, cheese curds, fries, $23); Lobster Rolls (2 pcs., toasted brioche bun, celery, peppers, Old Bay aioli, $23); Lobster Bisque (Atlantic lobster, brandy, lemon-herb crème fraîche, sturgeon caviar $24); and Lobster Thermidor (whole Atlantic lobster, mushroom duxelles, creamed leeks, Dijon, brandy lobster sauce, panko, autumn vegetable medley, $49).

Seafood fans and New Year’s revellers alike can also flip the calendar in fine style on Sunday, December 31 starting at X p.m. when Fanny Bay will showcase a bottle of Taittinger Champagne and a dozen assorted oysters available for dine-in service only for $120.

The downtown dining destination is set to grow from its current quarters into an 1,800 sq. ft. space with 60 more seats, a private dining room for parties and shucking classes and a larger oyster bar once its planned expansion is set to be complete in the spring of 2024.

HOLIDAY HOURS

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market will be open Christmas Eve (Sun., Dec. 24) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Christmas Day (Mon., Dec. 25), Boxing Day (Tues., Dec. 26) and New Year’s Day (Mon., Jan. 1)

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.