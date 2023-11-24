Main St. Brewing Announces Return of Annual ‘Miracle on Main Street’ Toy Drive

The Goods from Main St. Brewing

Vancouver, BC | Main St. Brewing is gearing up to give back to the community once again this holiday season by announcing its fourth annual Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive to benefit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre (DEWC) will kick off on Friday, December 1 at the Mount Pleasant brewery (261 E 7th Ave.).

From Friday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 12, every guest dropping off unwrapped toys, games, sporting goods or gift cards with a minimum value of $10 will receive a complimentary flight of four Main St. flagship beers — Naked Fox IPA, Main St. Pilsner, Secret Krush Lager and Kingpin Pale Ale — as well as entry into a series of a dozen prize draws taking place December 12th through 24th.

All winners will receive a six-pack of Main St. beer and a $50 gift card to local merchants in the Mount Pleasant area like AJ’s Brooklyn Pizza Joint, CóMo Taperia and Smitty’s Oyster House on Main Street. Every entrant over the age of 19 will also be entered into a draw for the grand prize of Main St. beer for a year (one flat of Main St. beer per month beginning in January 2024) to be announced on Sunday, December 24.

All donations made to the Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive will be delivered to the DEWC prior to its annual Children’s Christmas Party on December 16. Founded in 1978, DEWC is one of the few safe spaces within the Downtown Eastside exclusively for self-identified women and their children. It provides practical support to hundreds of people on a daily basis including refuge and shelter from conditions of poverty and violence, hot meals, free clothing, mailing addresses, phone and computer access and secure toilets and showers.

For those looking to go above and beyond to show their support, the DEWC’s Holiday Donation Wish List also includes slippers, blankets and throws, winter wear (gloves, hats, scarves), clothing (socks, pajamas, underwear), toiletries (lip balm, hand cream, make-up, body wash, toothbrush, toothpaste, hairbrushes and combs) as well as backpacks and school/art supplies.

“We’re looking forward to our fourth annual Miracle on Main Street Toy Drive being an even bigger and better event than previous years and we hope to see as many people as possible swing by and help us spread a little joy to those who need it the most this holiday season,” says Main St. Brewing Co-Owner Nigel Pike.