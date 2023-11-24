3rd Annual First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Market Returns to Heritage Hall, Dec. 9-10

The Goods from First Pick Handmade

Vancouver, BC | The 3rd annual First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop-Up Market returns this December to transform Heritage Hall into a 3,300-square foot boutique and sustainable shopping event from Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 10 at 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm daily.

First Pick Handmade events are well known for featuring a curated offering of high-quality and handmade fashions for your person and home. This year, over 30 designers are featured with all items made locally, by hand, and do not feature mass production.

“Some incredible designers with really high-quality items will be at the First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop-Up this year,” says Janna Hurtzig, First Pick Handmade Founder and Curator. “From SINDstudio, who create modern and beautiful ceramics, to Clay Plus Jewelry, who designs bold, unconventional jewelry, we have unique designers with a vast and extensive selection of work to choose from.”

Trends for the First Pick Handmade Holiday Pop-Up feature higher-end handmade goods and fashions for all genders.

First Pick Handmade – 3rd Annual Holiday Pop-Up

Saturday, December 9 to Sunday, December 10, 2023

11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: $3.00 per person, at the door or online

2023 Holiday First Pick Handmade Designers include:

New Designers for First Pick Handmade: Alicia Breck (ceramics), SINDstudio (ceramics), Oh Hello Leigh (ceramics), Ric Yuenn (all Gender fashion) and Fire and Grace Designs (jewelry).

Women’s Fashion: Jessica Redditt Designs and Jillian Isabel Atelier.

Men’s Fashion: Start with the Basis.

All Gender / Ungendered Fashion: Ization Studio and Ric Yuenn.

Jewelry: Zula Jewelry, Irit Sorokin, Joanna Lovett Sterling, Clay Plus Jewelry, Toodlebunny, Emma Glover and Fire and Grace Designs.

Accessories: Maria Roth, Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere, Zed Handmade, Bukuro Bag, Sola Fiedler, Start With the Basis and Ization Studio.

Gifts: Milk Lady Soap Co., Mixers and Elixers, Parker Street Soap Co. and Daniel Breck.

Ceramics: Oh Hello Leigh, Studio Eighteen, SINDstudio, Alicia Breck, Knitbone Ceramics and Wildforest Merchantile.

Art and Decor: After Times Art and Heather Johnston.