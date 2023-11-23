Beaucoup Bakery Unveils Enchanting 2023 Winter Collection

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery is ready to take guests on a delicious winter wonderland adventure this year with the unveiling of its 2023 holiday collection, Nutcracker Sweets. Inspired by the whimsical tales from the Land of the Sweets, pastry chef Betty Hung and her talented team have created two new Bûche de Noël flavours, a 12-piece Nutcracker bonbon set, and a cookie box fit for Santa Claus. And brand new for this year, charcuterie croissants for holiday brunches and lunches at its St. Regis location.

Starting November 24, 2023, guests can pre-order the Nutcracker Sweets collection online for pick-up at Beaucoup Bakery’s Fir Street location. Select treats (excluding yule logs) will be available at both cafes (Fir Street and St. Regis) for walk-ins.

“The Nutcracker is so iconic during the holiday season – we really wanted to capture the magic, wonder, and sweetness of the timeless classic with our new Nutcracker Sweets collection,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery alongside her brother, Jacky Hung. “There’s definitely some whimsy in our cookie box this year, featuring green and red themed offerings, as well as delectable flavours with our popular bonbons. We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy very soon!”

The full Nutcracker Sweets collection includes:

Nutcracker Bonbons ($24)

12-piece handcrafted chocolate bonbon set featuring two limited-edition flavours: Pistachio Praliné with saffron vanilla ganache and Pecan Praliné with espresso ganache.

Bûche de Noël ($42 per yule log)

Experience three yule log flavours, exclusively available for the holiday season:

Mandarine – mandarin cake, orange whipped ganache, orange marmalade, dark chocolate mousse and rich chocolate glaze

Pistache – chocolate joconde, chocolate custard, cassis, Valrhona Alpaco feuilletine crisps, pistachio mousse, rum ganache

Calamansi – coconut dacquoise, calamansi jelly, lemon yuzu crumble, vanilla mousse, coconut ganache.

Noël Cookie Boxes (12 for $25 & 24 for $45)

Three flavours for 2023: Matcha Toffee Macadamia Snowballs, featuring shortbread with toffee and crunchy nuts; Yuzu Almond Florentines, a chewy almond caramel on a buttery cookie base; and Halva Sablés, featuring almond sablés dipped in almond chocolate and topped with nutty halva.

On a savoury note, Beaucoup Bakery is proud to introduce its new Charcuterie Croissants (from $15), available only at its St. Regis location. Guests can choose from three flavours: Prosciutto with a cheese croissant base, green peppercorn aioli, mustard, prosciutto ham, shaved gruyere, and arugula; Mortadella, featuring a herb cheese croissant base with green peppercorn aioli, pesto, shaved gruyere, mortadella, and arugula; and Smoked Salmon with a herb cheese croissant base with dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, capers, pickled onions, and fresh dill.

“We’ve been working on our croissant sandwiches for a while now, and are so happy to now share them with our guests,” adds Betty. “Downtown Vancouver is always bustling with people looking for new and fresh lunch options. These sandwiches will be a great addition to our St. Regis cafe.”

As always, a selection of Beaucoup’s most ordered pastries, such as its butter croissants, pain au chocolat, cinnamon scrolls, individual-sized cakes, scones, and more are available for pre-orders for pick-up on December 23 to 24, 2023 at its Fir Street location. Corporate orders are also available.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe Kitsilano 2150 Fir Street MAP