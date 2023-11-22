Transport Yourself with NYE Dinner at Say Mercy!

Community News / Fraserhood

Vancouver, BC | During the doldrums of the winter season, it’s always nice to get away! Cue New Years at Say Mercy! Fold the Italian countryside into the Grand Ole’ Opry and you have an exciting NYE vacation with one reservation. Chef Brockton Lane has worked with Executive Chef Sean Reeve to come up with a fun tasting menu designed for two! Guests will share their way through five courses and have options to add featured items to their experience, as well as drink pairings curated by our Wine Director, Claudia Fandino. This ticketed dining event will run in two seatings (5:30-6:30pm & 8:30-9:30pm), making sure you have enough time to get somewhere nice and loud (or cozy and quiet) to ring in the New Year. Visit our website to buy your ticket today!

The Menu ($75pp)

Snacks
Hush Puppies
Squash & Burrata
Catfish
Lamb
Semifreddo

Add-ons available night of: Burrata, Truffles, BBQ Bolo

*menu contains dairy, gluten, alliums, nuts and other allergens – please inquire about modifications

Please inquire about dietary modifications prior to booking so that the Chef can adequately accommodate as there won’t be an a la carte menu for the evening. Tables are booked through TOCK as pre-paid dinner reservations (non-refundable). Featured add-ons and drink pairings will be available night of to purchase.

Say Mercy!
Neighbourhood: Fraserhood
4298 Fraser St. | WEBSITE
