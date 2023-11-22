Say ‘Bonjour’ to the New Year with Collective Goods’ ‘French-ish’ Menu

Community News / East Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | Au revoir 2023. Bonjour 2024! It’s time for New Years Eve at Collective Goods! Chef David Letford has worked with Executive Chef Sean Reeve to design a French-ish menu that pays homage to some classic dishes and techniques, while being informed by BC’s growing seasons. This five-course tasting menu was crafted to be shared between two guests, and will have featured add-ons available for the night, as well as drink pairings curated by our Wine Director, Claudia Fandino. The ticketed dining event will run in two seatings (5:30-6:30pm & 8:30-9:30pm), making sure you have enough time to get somewhere nice and loud (or cozy and quiet) to ring in the New Year. Visit our website to buy your ticket today!

The Menu ($70)

Amuse Bouche
Squash (with bacon and onion jam)
Chicken and Vinegar
Halibut
Beef Bourguignon
Grapes and Chocolate

Add-ons include: Parisienne Gnocchi, Sablefish, Truffles, Foie Gras

*menu contains dairy, gluten, alliums, nuts and other allergens – please inquire about modifications

Please inquire about dietary modifications prior to booking so that the Chef can adequately accommodate as there won’t be an a la carte menu for the evening. Tables are booked through TOCK as pre-paid dinner reservations (non-refundable). Featured add-ons and drink pairings will be available night of to purchase.

Collective Goods
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3532 Commercial St. | 604-757-0306 | WEBSITE
