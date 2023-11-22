Ring in 2024 with The Mackenzie Room’s Tasting Menu for Two

The Goods from The Mackenzie Room

Vancouver, BC | Ring in the New Year at Vancouver’s (not so) best kept secret! Chef Joshua Stel has worked with Executive Chef Sean Reeve to come up with a great tasting menu designed for two! Guests will share their way through 5 courses and have options to add featured items to their experience, as well as drink pairings curated by our Wine Director, Claudia Fandino.

This ticketed dining event will run in two seatings (5:30-6:30pm & 8:30-930pm), making sure you have enough time to get somewhere nice and loud (or cozy and quiet) to ring in the New Year.

The Menu ($95pp)

Amuse Bouche

Chicken of the Sea

Roasted Parsley Root

Sablefish

Quail

Chocolate and Pear

Add-ons available night of: Lobster, Foie, Caviar

*menu contains dairy, gluten, alliums, nuts and other allergens – please inquire about modifications

Please inquire about dietary modifications prior to booking so that the Chef can adequately accommodate as there won’t be an a la carte menu for the evening. Tables are booked through TOCK as pre-paid dinner reservations (non-refundable). Featured add-ons and drink pairings will be available night of to purchase.