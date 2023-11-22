Community News / Gastown

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Dom Pérignon-Paired Dinner at L’Abattoir

Portrait

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style at L’Abattoir! Indulge in a refined 5-course menu curated by Chef Lee Cooper, Chef de Cuisine William Li and Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino. Elevate your evening with optional Dom Pérignon Champagne pairings chosen by Head Sommelier Andrew Forsyth and his team. Several of the pairings are cuvées that you won’t find outside of private cellars and are only available in some of the world’s best restaurants. With limited quantities, add your Champagne pairings with your reservations if you want to ensure these celebratory enhancements.

Last year’s New Year’s Eve festivities sold out quickly, so confirm your reservations here today for this intimate and unforgettable way to usher in the New Year.

$206.25 per person inclusive of taxes and gratuity or $543.75 per person inclusive of taxes and gratuity with Dom Pérignon pairings. Reservations are paid in full at the time of booking and are refundable up until December 16th. After December 16th, reservations are 100% non-refundable.

L’Abattoir New Year’s Eve Menu
With optional Dom Pérignon Champagne pairings

L’Abattoir bread service
Fantail roll, taleggio, olive

German butter potato mousseline
Oscietra caviar, chives, whipped sour cream
Dom Perignon ’13 Pinot Noir+ Brut

Japanese red sea bream
Winter citrus, celtuce, yuzu kosho
Dom Perignon ‘10 Chardonnay+ Brut

Atlantic sea scallop Grenobloise
Cauliflower, grapes, croutons
Dom Perignon ‘04 Pinot Noir+ ‘Plenitude 2’ Brut

Venison saddle
Onion tart, foie gras parfait, cocoa

OR

Wild king salmon
celeriac, black truffle, smoked consommé
Dom Perignon ‘08 Pinot Noir Rosè, Brut

Vienneta
Dark chocolate, grand marnier

Millionaires shortbread

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
L’Abattoir is Growing Their Team of Service Professionals with a New Server Assistant

