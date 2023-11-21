Published on Main Makes the 2024 ‘La Liste’

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Published on Main (3593 Main Street) has landed on La Liste, The World’s Best Restaurant Selection, for a second year in a row with an 82.5 rating – the highest ranked British Columbia restaurant on the list, joining 18 other Canadian establishments.

“We’re honoured to make the prestigious La Liste once again this year, and alongside many of our deserving peers across Canada,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Mama Said Pizza, Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “This global recognition is a testament to the exceptional dedication of our entire team. Without them, the accolades we’ve achieved thus far wouldn’t be possible.”

La Liste, which was founded in Paris in 2015, is an international restaurant guide and ranking system of the world’s top 1,000 restaurants. As per its website, La Liste’s method is “based on the compilation of thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews”. Reviews are converted into a standard grade, ranging from 0 to 100. Several thousands of chefs around the world are then consulted to give their opinions about local guidebooks to provide a “trustworthiness index”. La Liste also integrates online customer reviews, 10 per cent of the weighting, into the final score.

“I’m super happy Published is recognized by La Liste, especially to be in such great company with both our contemporaries here and abroad,” adds executive chef Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson. “It also highlights our commitment to keep going and furthering all aspects of our restaurant with passion and determination, from front-of-house to back-of-house.”

Published on Main recently retained its one Michelin star at the Michelin Guide Vancouver ceremony in October. Reservations for January bookings and its popular New Year’s Eve dinner experience is now open.