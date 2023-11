The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar in Whistler, BC, invites you to enjoy them for an intimate evening honouring the delicate yet complex flavour profile of each The Dalmore Whisky. Executive Pastry Chef Guillaume Boutelant has created a five-course sweet and savoury dessert pairing for the perfect evening of indulgence.

Tickets to Dalmore and Dessert are $119++ per person, available via Open Table. Book yours now.