Mon Pitou’s Holiday Feast for Four Returns

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, Marché Mon Pitou invites you to indulge the highly anticipated return of their annual Holiday Dinner. This carefully curated feast for four takes the hassle out of holiday cooking, allowing you to savor every moment without the stress!

Available exclusively for pick-up on Sunday, December 24th, Mon Pitou’s Holiday Dinner features succulent red wine-braised short ribs accompanied by a delicious reduction sauce. The meal also includes a selection of comforting seasonal sides and desserts, including:

  • Creamy garlic butter mashed potatoes
  • Maple-roasted carrots with balsamic glaze
  • Mixed green salad featuring dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, and Mon Pitou’s house-made Champagne Vinaigrette
  • A delectable 6” chocolate Turtle cheesecake
  • A bottle of San Pellegrino’s finest mineral sparkling water

Adding to the excitement this year is the option to enhance your experience with seasonal add-ons. Choose from a side of rich Truffle Mac & Cheese, 1L of Mon Pitou’s Famous Eggnog, or 1L of their delicious Roasted Tomato Bisque. Can’t decide? Treat yourself to all three!

Triet Duong, Co-Owner of Mon Pitou, expressed his enthusiasm for the festive season, stating, “The holidays are a significant celebration for us, and our pre-ordered Holiday Dinner has become a cherished tradition.”

Triet continued, “This year, we’re really excited about our seasonal add-on options. It’s a delicious way for our guests to elevate their holiday meal! Those who have tried it know that our eggnog goes down easy!”

To ensure every bite is savored, secure your pre-order online at www.marchemonpitou.ca/products/holiday. Hurry, orders will only be accepted until December 19th at 2pm!

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217
