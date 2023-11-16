Hero’s Welcome in Mount Pleasant is on the Hunt for a Bar Manager

The Goods from Hero’s Welcome

Vancouver, BC | Our community-focused pub, located at 3917 Main Street, is looking to add a new Bar Manager to our team!

General Duties:

Managing the operations of the bar, including developing and implementing a progressive bar program. In addition, overseeing all ordering for beer, liquor, wine and non-alcoholic items keeping in mind the cost of goods.

Support the General Manager in making final decisions on matters of importance for the bar. Working closely with all facets of the business pertaining to the bar including kitchen management, general suppliers and staff.

Daily Duties:

● Supporting the GM to align the team to the business’s standards

● Promoting a positive work environment and culture by creating and maintaining strong and supportive relationships with all staff while also leading the team achieve to high standards in service

● Weekly ordering of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic products and supplementary bar products

● Ensuring all staff are following existing standards and trained on new protocols and products as well as training new staff on bar standards

● Ensuring the bar is appropriately stocked with the necessary tools and glassware

● Ensuring all staff members are SIR certified and are following the company health and safety policy in the preparation and serving of beverages

● Fostering and maintaining relationships with brand representatives

● Ensuring the beverage menus are up to date along with the POS systems

● Reporting on highest and lowest selling items monthly while also analyzing data to better understand purchasing patterns of patrons

● Reporting on bar waste weekly and minimizing said waste

● Reporting on COGS of bar products monthly and ensuring they stay on target

● Organizing the delivery and receiving of all orders placed for the bar.

● Assist in managing liquor store program; ensuring all products are ordered regularly and all changes are updated on the POS weekly, while ensuring all staff are trained on new products/protocols

Applicants can submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected].