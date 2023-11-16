Fill Up on Dumplings Galore at It’s Okay Bar, Nov. 18th

Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

This month the fun and food-filled times don’t stop at It’s Okay Bar! Immediately after being handed down news of their upcoming Georgian Wine & Wings pop-up, we’ve got another reason to swing by the Hastings Sunrise spot in the very near future: the Dicky’s Dumps takeover on Saturday, November 18th.

To be clear, for this special event, Dicky’s Dumps co-owners Dickson Li and Pearl Lam will be hands-off in the kitchen – but onsite working the room and chatting all things dumpling- (and probably also non-dumpling) related. Meanwhile, It’s Okay’s Chef Jeff will be sweating it out BOH to serve up his own flavourful riffs on their small batch Chinese dumplings (plus Dicky’s own vintage-McD’s-inspired Apple Pie Dumps for dessert). Curious what to expect? Let the menu speak for itself:

Chicken Fried Dumps: Chicken & Ginger dumplings dredged in It’s Okay fried chicken batter, deep-fried and served with bacon cream gravy;

Dumps Pomodoro: Pork & Chive or Vegetarian dumplings blanketed in marinara sauce and garnished with grated parmesan;

Lemon Pepper Dumps: Shrimp & Scallop dumplings, fried and tossed in lemon pepper butter and served with chives and crème fraiche;

Loaded Dumps: Crispy Pork & Chive dumplings served with nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon bits, pickled jalapeño, green onions;

Skewered Dumps: Pork & Chive or Vegetarian dumplings grilled with Chinese five spice bbq sauce, garnished with green onion and toasted sesame;

Apple Pie Dumps: Apple Pie dumplings deep-fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with crème anglaise.

You can start loading up your belly with goodness-filled-dough – along with Strathcona Beer Co. brews pouring from their guest taps – beginning at 3pm (until late). The party vibes begin in earnest at 9pm with DJs Vinyl Ritchie and Age on the decks. No tickets or resos are required, but giving the team a heads up that you’ll be there by putting in your RSVP here is a nice gesture. ALSO: This is would be a nice stop to factor into your East Side Culture Crawl plans!

It's Okay
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2481 E Hastings St.
