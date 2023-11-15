The Scout Guide to Sorting Out Your Party Plans

It’s closing in on holiday get-together time! Don’t stress. We’re making navigating it easier by anticipating your needs. Large office or small, big family or loads of friends – here are the salient party planning specs of Vancouver’s best restaurants…

The Setting | Seasonally inspired plant-based food. Beautiful room. Award winning.

Groups | Best suited for groups between 7-15 people. Set menu.

Buy-outs | Contact [email protected] for details.

Of Note | Acorn also has a line of house-made provisions and a stunner of a cookbook that could make a nice add-on to your experience.

Website

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

The Setting | Bright and lively space on Granville Island.

Groups | 12-50. Set menu.

Buy-outs | Exclusive private access to full dining room and enclosed patio up to 150.

Of Note | Mezcal tasting or tortilla making can be added.

Website

Alimentaria Mexicana 1596 Johnston St. MAP

The Setting: Burgers, beer, arcade games and sports bar – the perfect setting for a fun and casual small group get together.

Groups | An easy place to congregate with groups of up to 20. For reservations bigger than 16, email [email protected]

Buy-outs | Accommodated. Contact [email protected]

Website

The American 926 Main St. MAP

The Setting | Vibrant, delicious and welcoming, modern Vietnamese restaurant on Main Street.

Groups | Contact [email protected] for parties of 13 or more.

Of Note | Winter cocktail menu just dropped and these guys also have an option for Live Dungeness Curry Crab (pre-order minimum 48-hours in advance).

Website

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

The Setting | Cool room. Casual plant-based food. Nice wine. Good people.

Groups | Max 40 guests. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Website

Arbor 3941 Main St. MAP

The Setting | Venetian-inspired food and spirit. Downtown-chic decor.

Groups & Buy-outs | Accommodated. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Website

Bacaro 1029 W Cordova St. MAP

The Setting | Opulent decor, twinkling lights, decadent feel, an meal at Bacchus is transportive to another time and place.

Groups | In addition to the restaurant, the Library Room at Bacchus accommodates 20 in either cocktail or sit down style.

Buy-outs | Yes.

Of Note | Special menus are planned for Dec 24th & 25th. Festive Three, Four, or Five Course Lunch and Dinner Menus available, Rosemary Leg of Lamb Carving Station, Black Forest Gateau features, Oyster Bar.

Website

Bacchus 845 Hornby St. MAP

The Setting | Sexy room, small plates, natural wine. Casual and cool.

Groups | Set menu for groups of up to 30.

Buy-outs | Take the whole room – perfect for up to 80 people. Contact [email protected] for more info.

Of Note | For large party bookings the team at Bar Tartare will put together a family style menu meant to be enjoyed while mingling amongst friends. They’ll open different bottles of wine to pour throughout the night.

Website

Bar Tartare 54 Alexander Street MAP

The Setting | Michelin starred, hip and cozy Chinatown restaurant.

Groups | Email [email protected] for inquiries.

Buy-outs | Can accommodate buy-outs up to 12 guests.

Of Note | Tasting style menu.

Website

Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP

H Tasting Lounge at The Bayshore

The Setting | Elegant restaurant located inside The Bayshore hotel with a BC-focussed food and drinks menu.

Groups |Parties of 7-12 guests accommodated. Parties 13+ please call 604-691-6962.

Tea | Afternoon Tea is available in two-hour seatings starting at $72/person.

Of Note | Outdoor ‘Winterlust’ Domes: Each protected outdoor unit at Winterlust Dome Dining accommodates up to six people and these little bubbles book up fast!

Website

The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver 1601 Bayshore Dr. MAP

The Setting | Spacious and warm room in a historic Railtown building. Picturesque and relaxed.

Groups | Mezzanine seating (set above the bar and main dining) is perfect for private dining in groups of 12-18 seated or 30 standing.

Buy-outs | Can fit 60-80 seated / 100 cocktail-style. Reserve online, or contact [email protected].

Website

Belgard Kitchen 55 Dunlevy Ave. MAP

The Setting | Elegant and refined Yaletown seafood restaurant.

Groups | Dining options that can accommodate almost any group size you can come up with.

Buy-outs | Several private dining options for 40-350 guests.

Website

Blue Water Cafe 1095 Hamilton St. MAP

The Setting | The ultimate indulgence: an evening at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Groups | Private dining room and special menus available.

Of Note | Spend Christmas Eve celebrating in Botanist over a special “We’ll Take It From Here” tasting menu. Enjoy Executive Chef Hector Laguna’s take on seasonal dishes including Smoked Dried Age Duck, Red Sea Bream, Grilled Octopus and Northern Divine Caviar. Executive Pastry Chef Kate Siegel’s Pistachio Dacquoise dessert will bring a sweet ending to the dining experience.

Website

Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP

The Setting | “Bring your vision to life in an elegant setting, complete with tailored theatrical experiences that wow and inspire.”

Groups | No buy-out option, but for small group inquiries, simply reach out to Jennifer Katchur at 604-642-2932.

Of Note | On December 24th (Christmas Eve) a three-course turkey menu will be available to order from the à la carte menus. Christmas Day Brunch on December 25th.

Website

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP

The Setting | Modern, thoughtful, inspired Pacific Northwest food that celebrates growers, farmers & foragers. Minimalist room. Warm service.

Groups & Buy-outs | Private dining events are possible by contacting Burdock & Co with your inquiries.

Website

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

The Setting | Relaxed Caribbean restaurant with a love of art and community vibes.

Groups | Calabash bistro specializes in party bookings.

Buy-outs | Contact [email protected].

Of Note | “We can also help you find Djs and entertainment for your event to make your next holiday party something your guest will talk about all year.” Plus: Jerk chicken is on the offer during the holidays.

Website

Calabash Bistro 428 Carrall St. MAP

The Setting | Inspired by the Friuli region of Italy, Carlino pays homage to BC and its similarities to Northern Italy – the mountain ranges, forests and ocean.

Groups | Consider Carlino’s intimate and elegant Private Dining Room.

Buy-outs | Contact [email protected] to learn more.

Website

Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP

The Setting | Gastro-lounge with cocktails, wine & craft beer, European-inspired menu.

Groups | Reservation for parties up to 26. “The ideal ambiance for your group bookings, offering an unforgettable blend of food and drink in a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.”

Buy-outs | Available.

Website

The Cascade Room 2616 Main St. MAP

The Setting | Belgian-inspired cuisine, and a busy but inviting room.

Groups | 12-30 are welcomed in a non-private setting. Select lunch dates available for 12+.

Buy-outs | Private dining rooms accommodate a maximum of 20 or 80 guests. Check the Large Party Request Form for information.

Of Note | Lunch bookings are available for groups of 12 or more on select Thursday & Friday afternoons in November & December.

Website

Chambar 568 Beatty St. MAP

The Setting | This Robson St. institution offers a private wine room, and a variety of private and semi-private options.

Groups | Group menus available. Four separate room options, including a heated and covered terrace, can accommodate 10-100 guests.

Buy-outs | Full restaurant capacity is 180 sit-down or 220 stand-up reception. Contact [email protected].

Website

CinCin Ristorante + Bar 1154 Robson St. MAP

The Setting | A Spanish tapas bar will take your holiday gathering to tasty places.

Groups | Ideal for groups between 5-12 people.

Buy-out | Groups over 20 usually require a buyout, but there are options for bigger groups during the early evening. Contact [email protected].

Website

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

The Setting | This sweet venue accommodates groups and parties with warmth, good food, and one of the best natural wine and sake selections going in Vancouver.

Groups | An intimate space to celebrate holiday parties and special occasions – can host 36 seated or up to 65 standing. Whether it’s a casual event with canapes or a full sit-down multi-course chef’s menu.

Buy-outs | Available.

Website

Dachi 2297 Hastings St. MAP

The Setting | Bright, pretty room, modern Persian cuisine cooked from the heart.

Groups | For groups of 12+ there are set/multicourse family style menu options.

Buy-outs | Email [email protected] for more information.

Website

Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP

The Setting | Warm and welcoming “mom-and-pop” homestyle Japanese restaurant.

Groups | Semi private area for up to 20 guests. Group Menus available for large groups. Allergies and/or food restrictions can be accommodated.

Buy-outs | Large dining room fits up to 55 people. Contact [email protected] to inquire.

Website

Dosanko 566 Powell St. MAP

Setting | Latin American-inspired food and vibes.

Groups | Seasonal group bookings to celebrate with friends, family, or colleagues are available, just get in touch and they’ll sort you out.

Buy-outs | Available. Email [email protected] for holiday resos.

Website

El Camino's 3250 Main St. MAP

The Setting | This decadent, Yaletown steakhouse offers modern takes on meats plus seafood, sides, wines & cocktails.

Groups | Elisa has four unique rooms with retractable wooden walls that allow guests to customize the space to meet their needs up to 85 people.

Buy-outs | Contact Cara Dunlop, Group & Events Manager, at 604-562-9177.

Website

Elisa 1109 Hamilton St. MAP

The Setting | New Downtown Vancouver diner and bar from the team that brought Vancouver Fable.

Groups | Live music, comedy nights, trivia nights that can all be booked for groups of 20 and below.

Buy-outs / Large group | Private room with bar for up to 100 people, pool table, dart boards, private bar, projector, private wine room.

Of Note | Live music, comedy nights, trivia nights can all be booked for small groups.

Website

Fable Diner & Bar 755 Richards St. MAP

The Setting | One-of-a-kind “tide to table” oyster bar located in downtown Vancouver.

Groups | Seafood-forward chef-customized menu options available. Parties of 6+ book at least a week in advance. Room for 50 seated, 70 standing.

Buy-outs | For bookings please email [email protected].

Of Note | Take advantage of oyster season by indulging in Fanny Bay’s huge selection of incredible oysters. Oyster tasting & shucking lessons led by a professional are available by contacting [email protected]. Shellfish Market open daily for live seafood to-go.

Website

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP

The Setting | Hip and sleek cafeteria-style space with booth seating. Delicious bread and other light fare using in-house milled grains, and highlighting local produce. Pizza nights every Thursday and Friday from 5-8pm!

Groups | Flourist offers private pizza or pasta classes for smaller groups (12-20) that make for a very fun holiday party!

Buy-outs | Get in touch [email protected] for availability.

Of Note | Tis the season for cookie boxes and a new seasonal tart! Pre-orders highly recommended.

Website

Flourist 3433 Commercial St. MAP

The Setting | Art deco opulence. From elegantly formal to casually relaxed, these pros offer options to suit various occasions, tastes and budgets.

Groups | Gatherings of 20-32 people can choose from a range of private dining rooms, whether elegantly formal or casually relaxed.

Buy-outs | Details here.

Website

Gotham Steakhouse & Bar 615 Seymour St. MAP

The Setting | Tudor style home on beautiful grounds.

Groups | From a fireside room to a lakeside cottage, private rooms for gatherings beginning at just 12 guests, with holiday group menus.

Buy-outs | Beautiful setting for a maximum of 60 guests.

Of Note | Open for Christmas Dinner with special menu December 24th & 25th.

Website

Hart House Restaurant 6664 Deer Lake Ave. MAP

The Setting | Bright, warm, colourful and vibrant room, modern Latin fare & Caribbean drinks.

Groups | Parties of 20-30 will appreciate the tropical vibes of the Cohiba Room Package. A la carte and set menu options are available. Reserve online, or by contacting [email protected].

Buy-outs | Room for up to 75 indoors between two rooms, Sunday to Thursday. Minimum spending rates apply. Details here.

Of Note | Please inquire with the Event Coordinator for rental of the adjacent cabaret-style Havana Theatre venue.

Website

Havana 1212 Commercial Dr. MAP

The Setting | A community-focused pub that seeks to capture the energy of the post-war Canadian Veteran’s Club.

Groups | Variable spaces for a range of group sizes. For reservations for more than 15 guests or to book the Games Room/Taurus Room, contact [email protected].

Buy-outs | Available for groups of 75+.

Of Note | Arcade games, and a private karaoke room translate to a good time for all.

Website

Hero's Welcome 3917 Main St. MAP

The Setting | A contemporary neighbourhood restaurant set in the historic Homer Building and new Beasley Building at the edge of Yaletown. Known for rotisserie chicken and great cocktails.

Groups | Multiple options for up to 40 guests seated, with two private / semi-private spaces (12-guest ‘cockpit room’ and 18 guests in the semi-private ‘harvest’ area).

Website

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

The Setting | The opulent setting and old school hospitality at this downtown Vancouver institution knocks it out of the park every time.

Groups | Book the Wine Cellar (private subterranean room that seats 14), or the second floor ‘Hornby Room’ (seats 24).

Buy-outs | Reserve the Upstairs Dining Room (60 seated) or add the Whiskey Bar and takeover the full second floor. Set menus available.

Website

Hy's Steakhouse 637 Hornby Street MAP

The Setting | Simple and nourishing Lebanese food on The Drive.

Groups | Holiday menus for groups of at least eight people are available.

Buy-outs | Contact [email protected] for more info.

Website

Jamjar Canteen (Commercial Drive) 2290 Commercial Dr. MAP

The Setting | Pretty room, Italian hospitality.

Groups | This team loves working with party hosts on everything from custom cocktails and wine lists, to special menu requests. Simply get in touch at [email protected].

Buy-outs | Space for up to 26 seated / 40 standing.

Of Note | Lots of special features. Pretty packaged goodies to-go make excellent party favours.

Website

Livia 1399 Commercial Dr. MAP

The Setting | Chef/Restaurateur Angus An’s modern Thai and Southeast Asian style street food restaurant, located at the Riverside Market in New West.

Groups & Buy-outs | Various group sizes and buy-outs can be accommodated by contacting [email protected].

Website

Longtail Kitchen 116-810 Quayside Drive MAP

The Setting | Enjoy authentic Thai food in the longtime West 4th Avenue restaurant’s newly rejuvenated, bright and bold dining room.

Groups | Group reservations for Lunch sets and dinner (Family-style Chef’s Menu only) in the dining room available.

Buy-outs | Accommodated.

Website

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

The Setting | Convention Centre & False Creek locations with great event options, and stunning views.

Groups | Convention Centre location features a semi-private space for up to 80 people. False Creek has two floors available for large group reservations and glassed-in dining areas for smaller group sizes. Group menus available.

Buy-outs | Yes, groups of up to 400 guests can be accommodated at both locations. Contact [email protected] or [email protected] directly.

Website

Mahony's Tavern (False Creek) 601 Stamps Landing MAP

Mahony's Tavern 36-1055 Canada Place MAP

The Setting | Airy Mount Pleasant craft brewery and tasting room in a landmark neighbourhood building.

Groups | Award-winning beers, including seasonal dark beer features, and a customizable menu from resident restaurant-in-brewery, Bodhi’s Kitchen.

Buy-outs | Available. Contact [email protected].

Of Note | MSB’s Retail Store is open daily from Noon to 11pm for all of your party beer to-go needs!

Website

Main St. Brewing 261 East 7th Ave. MAP

The Setting | Cute little French-inspired Kits neighbourhood cafe.

Groups & Buy-outs | ‘Canapé & Cocktails’ available for groups of 28 max. Family-Style Dinner option for groups up to 18.

Website

Marché Mon Pitou 1387 W 7th Ave. MAP

The Setting | West End neighbourhood café and bar taking influence from the “funky watering holes of Soho and the corner bistros of Europe.”

Groups | Private room and/or enclosed and heated patio can accommodate up to 34 seated, 60 standing. For large party requests, contact [email protected] or call 604-707-7224.

Buy-outs | Room for 80 seated or 140 stand-up style.

Of Note | Seasonal menu specials currently in play: Spot Prawn Benedict for Brunch; Cote de Bouef and Baked Vacherin on the Dinner menu.

Website

Maxine's Cafe & Bar 1325 Burrard St. MAP

The Setting | Real-deal Mexican flavours, best enjoyed familia style, in a cantina-style room on The Drive. Excellent Tequila/Mezcal selection. Solid cocktails.

Groups & Buy-outs | Available by filling out the online form on their website or by emailing [email protected].

Of Note | Agave tastings and interactive buy-outs where your group can learn to make margaritas and other cocktails.

Website

La Mezcaleria 1622 Commercial Drive MAP

The Setting | A slightly polished (but not too posh) old school Italian restaurant serving up comforting Italian classics.

Groups | Reservations available online. For groups larger than 12 guests contact the restaurant via [email protected].

Buy-out | Accommodated. Contact [email protected] to arrange your private event.

Website

Pepino's Spaghetti House 631 Commercial Drive MAP

The Setting | Fun Japanese snack food and a cool room in Chinatown. Nice little rotating natural wine list. Good sense of humour.

Groups | For party resos of more than six, contact [email protected].

Website

Pizza Coming Soon 179 East Pender St. MAP

The Setting | Located in East Vancouver, The Pie Shoppe is a family run neighbourhood institution known for their lovingly made (and extremely tasty) pies and pizzas made with organic flour and locally sourced ingredients.

Groups | Can accommodate 12-55 guests depending on vibe. If you’d like to host your friends, family or work pizza party at this beautiful restaurant, hit up the French sisters at [email protected] with preferred dates and budget, and they’ll do their best to get you sorted out.

Of Note | Great natural wine selection. Pretty Room. Good folks.

Website

The Pie Shoppe 1875 Powell St. MAP

The Setting | Yaletown Sea Wall-located sustainable seafood restaurant with French flair. Their extensive wine list is a point of pride.

Groups | Up to 80 guests. Wine Bar dining room available for private groups up to 30 guests.

Buy-outs | Available. Reach out to one of their booking managers at 604-681-4144 to arrange.

Of Note | Three set menu options for 8-24 guests ($69-$92/pp) and three for groups up to 80 people ($75-$96pp) plus Canape and Grazing Menus. Turkey-To-Go for Christmas dinner only!

Website

Provence Marinaside 1177 Marinaside Crescent MAP

The Setting | Two intimate downtown cafe locations from the Railtown Catering folks.

Groups | Small group bookings available with spending minimums.

Buy-outs | Can accommodate 20-30 people, 4pm to midnight, daily. Contact [email protected].

Of Note | Howe & Granville locations are fully licensed, equipped with tables and chairs, and a complete commercial kitchen. Plus, the convenience of catering and staffing through Railtown Catering.

Website

Railtown Cafe (Granville St.) 429 Granville St. MAP

Railtown Cafe (Howe St.) 968 Howe St. MAP

The Setting | Michelin-starred Railtown restaurant marrying French cuisine with Les Québécois culture and gastronomy.

Groups | Small party sizes (five or less) can make your reservation up to one month in advance through St. Lawrence’s online reservation system.

Buy-outs | Can accommodate up to 32 people. Contact [email protected].

Website

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

The Setting |

Groups | Book the Grand Salon for private dining for 28 seated/40 standing. Book the Petit Salon for an intimate lunch/dinner gathering for up to 18 guests.

Buy-outs | Buy-outs maybe be available for up to 80 guests.

Website

Tableau Bar Bistro 1181 Melville St. MAP

The Setting | Seven Mainland restaurants focussed on West Coast style tacos, burritos, drinks, and laid back vibes.

Groups | Parties of 25-90, depending on location.

Website

Tacofino (Gastown) 15 W Cordova St. MAP

Burnaby | Ideal for large groups up to 120 guests.

Gastown | Pinche Taco Shop location for parties of up to 30 guests.

North Van | Cozy space focused solely on tacos and burritos, can fit up to 30 guests standing only.

Yukon | Fun and chill ambience can be enjoyed at the Pinche Taco Shop’s Mount Pleasant restaurant.

Website

The Setting | Intimate European-styled caffe serving Italian wine, pasta and plates to share.

Groups | To make a reservation for groups of more than four people, contact [email protected].

Buy-outs | Contact [email protected] for availability and booking.

Website

Caffè La Tana 635 Commercial Dr. MAP

La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop 322 W Hastings St. MAP

The Setting A flexible space in East Van perfect for casual gatherings or post-work parties.

Buy-outs | Space is available for evening events. Contact [email protected].

Of Note | Gingerbread and cookie making sets, pumpkin pies.

Website

Tall Shadow Bakery 2474 East Hastings Street MAP

Groups | Strathcona small plates & wine bar has buyout minimums for groups up to 65 guests. Reservations to [email protected].

Of Note | Customizable menus, valet parking, and live music options, upon request.

Website

VV Tapas Lounge 957 East Hastings St. MAP

The Setting | Lavish decor, twinkling lights, grand Christmas trees, apple cider station, and cozy fireplaces enhance any holiday get together.

Groups | The Devonshire Room at Wedgewood Hotel suits 30 people in a cocktail setting.

Website

Wedgewood Hotel & Spa 845 Hornby St. MAP

The Setting | Modern, airy and sleek room with traditional Afghani influences.

Groups | For groups of seven or more and for event inquiries, contact [email protected] at least two weeks in advance of your requested reservation date.

Website