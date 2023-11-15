Fairmont Pacific Rim Launches ‘The Nordic Spa Experience’ in Vancouver

The Goods from Fairmont Pacific Rim

Vancouver, BC | Today, Fairmont Pacific Rim announces the launch of Vancouver’s newest wellness retreat, The Nordic Spa. The outdoor thermal spa is a transformative healing experience, immersed in nature, offering unparalleled full-body rejuvenation and restoration.

Located on the hotel’s sixth floor pool deck and surrounded by harbour and mountain views, The Nordic Spa invites guests to journey through extreme temperatures by submerging in one of two state-of-the-art cold plunge tubs and finding solace in the therapeutic cedar plank sauna. After the self-guided cycle, discover total relaxation in rest areas with sofa lounges, surrounded by fire pits and patio heaters, while draped in arctic robes, all amongst glittering lights.

“Combining exposure to hot and cold environments in a circuit has numerous benefits to your body and overall well-being,” says Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Spa Director, Kim Carmichael. “A few key benefits include: stress reduction, detoxification, muscle and joint pain relief, improved circulation, skin health, enhanced immune system and improved sleep.”

As an extension of the hotel’s holistic self-care offerings, one-hour yoga classes are offered on Thursday and Saturday mornings in the warmth of the heated pool deck by local industry-experts. A menu featuring nourishing comfort-food dishes and creative sips is available, daily – some of the menu highlights include, Slow-Cooked Chicken Bone Broth, Warm Truffle Grilled Cheese, Thai Chicken Coconut Curry, Espresso Martinis and a selection of champagne & wine.

The self-guided experience is available daily for hotel guests from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., bookable in two-hour time slots for $35.00, and complimentary for guests staying in Fairmont Gold, in Suites and Platinum and Diamond Members of the brand’s loyalty program, ALL (Accor Live Limitless). On Monday to Thursday, the experience is available to members of the public for $149.00, which includes access to Willow Stream Spa facilities, the fitness centre and movement studio. Non-hotel guests who are booked in for a treatment at Willow Stream Spa can upgrade their experience to include The Nordic Spa access for $60.00.

One-hour yoga sessions are available for hotel guests on Thursday mornings at 7:00 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:00 a.m. & 11:00 a.m. for $29.00 or $50.00 with The Nordic Spa access for hotel guests, and $178.00 for non-hotel guests with The Nordic Spa access.

Reservations are required and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or by calling the Spa Experience Team at 604-695-5550. For non-hotel guests, reservations can be booked now for The Nordic Spa access and yoga classes from November 20 onwards.

Winter Wellness Offer: In celebration of The Nordic Spa at Fairmont Pacific Rim’s launch, a wellness-focused room offer is available for guests looking for the ultimate restorative getaway. Enjoy a one-night stay, exclusive wellness amenity, guaranteed reservations at The Nordic Spa, Sole Revival treatment for two at Willow Stream Spa and access for two to a morning yoga class at The Nordic Spa. Rates start from $1300 CAD for one night based on double occupancy. Minimum 14 days advance notice to book spa experiences, and can be booked here.

For more information on The Nordic Spa, visit: https://www.fairmontpacificrim.com/nordicspa/.