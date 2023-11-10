The Chickadee Room Announces New ‘Cocktail for a Cause’, ’80s Jeopardee Night’ and More!

The Goods from The Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | Time to break out the neon leggings, windbreakers and Trebek mustaches! Beginning on November 14th at 7:30pm, join us every second Tuesday of the month for our 80s Jeopardee Night in the Chickadee Room! Reservations are recommended.

It is our third year of Cocktails for a Cause! Each month, the Chickadee Room partners with a spirit brand to create a specialty cocktail list. We then pick a charity to donate $1 from every feature cocktail sold.

For the month of November, our sponsor is The Busker, and the proceeds go to QMUNITY.

RAMBA RAL

The Busker Whiskey, Yellow Chartreuse, Yuzu, Lemon

THE IRON TETSUO

The Busker Whiskey, Coffee, Vermouth, Mia Amata, Green Chartreuse

HARUKIYA SPECIAL

The Busker Whiskey, Grand Marnier, Angostura, Oat, Coconut, Almond, Vanilla

Last month, our sponsor was Campari, with proceeds going towards Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House.



Do you want to make party? Book your holiday party early and move and groove with us this festive season. We offer a great room for groups between 20-55 people, a private cocktail bar, a bangin’ sound system with space for a DJ, plus family-style food offerings! Get in touch now to learn more about our holiday event packages. Email [email protected] for more information.

BYOB (Be Your Own Bartender) with our Cocktail Kits! Get in the spirit with your favourite spirit! Whether it is gin, vodka, bourbon or rum, we’ll give you the house-made syrups, bitters, garnishes and all the instructions you’ll need to become an at-home barstar. Each kit makes 12 cocktails from three unique recipes. Some for you, some for your guests…Order now.

Now serving up Juke until Midnight! As Juke opens later into the evening, we are fortunate that our guests can reap the benefits of our sister restaurant’s new hours. Come down for the cocktails, and stay for the great late-night snacks! Find a table.

