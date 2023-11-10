Community News / Chinatown

The Chickadee Room Announces New ‘Cocktail for a Cause’, ’80s Jeopardee Night’ and More!

Portrait

The Goods from The Chickadee Room

Vancouver, BC | Time to break out the neon leggings, windbreakers and Trebek mustaches! Beginning on November 14th at 7:30pm, join us every second Tuesday of the month for our 80s Jeopardee Night in the Chickadee Room! Reservations are recommended.

It is our third year of Cocktails for a Cause! Each month, the Chickadee Room partners with a spirit brand to create a specialty cocktail list. We then pick a charity to donate $1 from every feature cocktail sold.

For the month of November, our sponsor is The Busker, and the proceeds go to QMUNITY.

RAMBA RAL
The Busker Whiskey, Yellow Chartreuse, Yuzu, Lemon

THE IRON TETSUO
The Busker Whiskey, Coffee, Vermouth, Mia Amata, Green Chartreuse

HARUKIYA SPECIAL
The Busker Whiskey, Grand Marnier, Angostura, Oat, Coconut, Almond, Vanilla

Last month, our sponsor was Campari, with proceeds going towards Downtown Eastside Neighbourhood House.


Do you want to make party? Book your holiday party early and move and groove with us this festive season. We offer a great room for groups between 20-55 people, a private cocktail bar, a bangin’ sound system with space for a DJ, plus family-style food offerings! Get in touch now to learn more about our holiday event packages. Email [email protected] for more information.

BYOB (Be Your Own Bartender) with our Cocktail Kits! Get in the spirit with your favourite spirit! Whether it is gin, vodka, bourbon or rum, we’ll give you the house-made syrups, bitters, garnishes and all the instructions you’ll need to become an at-home barstar. Each kit makes 12 cocktails from three unique recipes. Some for you, some for your guests…Order now.

Now serving up Juke until Midnight! As Juke opens later into the evening, we are fortunate that our guests can reap the benefits of our sister restaurant’s new hours. Come down for the cocktails, and stay for the great late-night snacks! Find a table.

The Chickadee Room
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | WEBSITE
The Chickadee Room Announces New ‘Cocktail for a Cause’, ’80s Jeopardee Night’ and More!
Juke, The Chickadee Room & Krug Announce June 7th ‘Birds & Bubbles’ Event

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Juke Honours World Vegan Month with Their Limited Edition ‘No Harm, No Fowl Sando’

Salt Tasting Room Opens Doors on Pender Street

What’s Coming Up from STRETCH in November

Two Award-Winning Chefs, One Japanese Whisky, Some Jazz and a Night at Kissa Tanto

Highlights from the Schedule at STRETCH Yoga This October

Secure Your Spot for Chef Robin Kort’s Book Launch, This September at Massy Arts Gallery

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Prepare Your Stomachs for ‘The Movember Meatball Throwdown’, Nov. 18

Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th

Spooky Things to Get Up To, From Now Until November 3rd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Juke Honours World Vegan Month with Their Limited Edition ‘No Harm, No Fowl Sando’

Community News / The Okanagan

‘Festival of Trees’ Returns to Mission Hill Family Estate, Nov. 24th – Jan. 7th

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Ask for Luigi Toasts 10 Years with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu

Community News / North Vancouver

Jamjar Canteen Announces the Return of All-You-Can-Eat ‘Lebanese Feast Nights’