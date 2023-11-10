Railtown Catering’s Festive Dinner Packages Make Holiday Entertaining Delicious and Easy

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Even though Christmas falls on the same day every year, planning and prepping for it can still sneak up and leave us scrambling. A guaranteed way to lower the seasonal stress and increase the deliciousness is booking a holiday feast from Railtown Catering.

One phone call can take hours of shopping, prepping, and cooking off the holiday list and turn it into extra time for friends and family–or to spend lounging in the PJs eating chocolates and watching holiday TV specials. Plus, any dinner package booked by December 1st comes with a bonus Railtown Café $40 gift card as a reward for being on top of your planning.

Each Railtown Catering dinner package is carefully prepared by their team of classically trained chefs for a memorable feast with every course a highlight. Centred around tender, delicious sage-roasted local turkey paired with Chef Dan Olson’s legendary dried apricot chestnut and brioche bread stuffing, the Railtown Catering holiday feast is rounded out with irresistible sides including maple-glazed sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts with toasted almonds, buttered carrots, and mashed Yukon Gold potatoes. No special dinner is complete without dessert, and the irresistibly indulgent housemade Pecan Pie with Chantilly cream will thrill every sweet tooth.

The holiday package is available in a half size which serves 5-6 for $309 and the full size for 10-12 for $449. Available meal enhancements include a AAA Slow Roasted Certified Angus Prime Rib with jus and horseradish for $269 (serve 4-5 as entrée, 8-10 as a side). Railtown’s signature roasted Acorn Squash is a delicious add-on for those on plant-based diets as an entrée or extra side to share for $30. Additional portions of all of our classic holiday sides are also available for purchase. Visit railtowncatering.ca for full package and ordering details.

Railtown Catering holiday orders open on November 9th and are guaranteed to make the season more delicious and easier than ever before. Orders must be placed by Deadline Wednesday, December 20th for pickup at the 397 Railtown Street location from December 24-26 between 10AM to 5PM. Delivery can also be arranged with an additional fee. The early bird gift card offer is available from November 9th to December 1st.

Railtown Catering Holiday Package Menu

Sage-roasted Turkey, Pre-sliced with Legs Served Whole

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wildflower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus Segments, Sherry Vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts & Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Pecan Pie, Chantilly Cream