‘Krampusmarkt’ Returns to Strange Fellows Brewing Dec. 1st-3rd

Vancouver, BC | Strange Fellows Brewing and OH Studio Project are thrilled to announce KRAMPUSMARKT 2023’s stellar lineup of artisans! Join us for an old world-inspired Winter Market that gathers some of the most unique handmade goods in town (with the season of giving in mind) and brings a merry goodwill to the darkest days of the year – all in celebration of everyone’s favourite bad boy Krampus!

Expect the unexpected & extraordinary as you explore a wunderkammer of ceramics, jewellery, leatherwork, textiles, baskets, chocolate, baked goods, stationary, glass, wall art, woodwork, coffee, perfume, florals, ethical clothing and skincare, and more from 36 unique artisans… all enjoyed in a festive atmosphere with a glass of cheer in hand!

KRAMPUSMARKT Opening Reception

Friday, December 1st, 6-8pm

A festive evening of first dibs on one-of-a-kind creations, seasonal music, drinks & nibbles.
*Tickets: $25 – includes nibbles & a drink (beer/cider/wine)

KRAMPUSMARKET HOURS

Friday, December 1st, 8pm-10pm
Saturday, December 2nd, 11am-6pm
Sunday, December 3rd, 11-4pm

General Admission: $5 at the door (under-18 free) or On-line (online tickets include a 6oz glass of beer!)

PHOTOS WITH KRAMPUS

Saturday, December 2nd, 12-3pm
Sunday, December 3rd, 12-2pm

Once again, Krampus has agreed to play nice and sit for photos with his fans. With friends and family in tow, turn out in your best goth or festive attire and carry on the tradition.

Photos by Donation to the Vancouver Food Bank.

We look forward to sharing this plethora of creativity with you and supporting local makers while celebrating the joy and warmth of community in the bleak midwinter!

Strange Fellows Brewing
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1345 Clark Dr. | 604-215-0092 | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

