Juke Honours World Vegan Month with Their Limited Edition ‘No Harm, No Fowl Sando’

Vancouver, BC | Calling all you early birds and night owls! Juke is now serving up hot, delicious food until 12am, seven days a week! Starting Monday, November 6, we are now open from 11:00 am to 12:00 midnight.

It’s World Vegan Month, and to celebrate, Juke is changing it up and giving the chickens a break. This month’s feature is the vegan No Harm, No Fowl Sando, made with a gluten-free, vegan chick-un patty (spicy or regular), dilly ranch and bread + butter pickles. Available from November 15 to 22.

As the weather turns, we’re looking to keep that warm, fuzzy feeling. This month’s feature ribs are home cooking at its finest! Sunday Gravy: roma tomatoes, handpicked basil, parmesan crumble, gluten-free. Order now.

Neighbourhood: Chinatown
182 Keefer St. | 604-336-5853 | WEBSITE
Tacofino and Juke Fried Chicken Announce “Fried Chicken Torta” Collaboration

