Get Hands-On at Got Craft’s Super Intimate ‘Beginner Hand Lettering Workshop’, Nov. 18th

The Got Craft Holiday Market is returning to the Croatian Cultural Centre next weekend. While we’re always stoked to skip the mall to check out and chat up the line-up of talented local makers, this year we’re even more excited about the opportunity to tap into our own creative wells, by signing up for the Beginner Hand Lettering Workshop led by local sign painting legend, John Lenning (BIG TOP Sign Arts).



Lenning has been working in the Vancouver sign painting biz since the mid-sixties, and specializing in hand lettering, gold leaf, and pinstriping as BIG TOP Sign Arts (his own studio) since 2000. For this particular workshop, Lenning will be honing in on one of the art of brush lettering’s foundation styles: BullNose lettering. The first half of the three-hour-long workshop will be devoted to learning and practicing the six basic strokes, along with the basics of how to handle and care for your brush, and what types of paint to use. Participants will then progress to the actual lettering itself, eventually creating some pieces to take home (along with your very own special brush and paint).

Into it? The Beginner Hand Lettering Workshop costs $115 per person, and takes place on Saturday, November 18th from 11am to 2pm. Don’t hesitate to secure your spot well in advance, though, since there are only 10 total available! Opportunities to learn from such a seasoned and passionate niche artisan are rare, and we have no doubt in our mind that this will be worth every penny. Register here.