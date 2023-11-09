The American is Seeking a Bar Manager

The Goods from The American

Vancouver, BC | The Bar Manager is responsible for managing the operations of the bar for The American, including developing and implementing a progressive bar program. In addition, they will oversee all ordering for draft beer, liquor, wine and non-alcoholic items keeping in mind the cost of goods when placing all orders.

General Duties: Oversee and manage all areas of the bar and support the GM in making final decisions on matters of importance for the bar. Work closely with all facets of the business pertaining to the bar including kitchen management, general suppliers and staff.

Daily Duties:

● Supporting the GM to align the team to The American’s standards

● Promoting a positive work environment and culture by creating and maintaining strong and supportive relationships with all staff while also leading the team to achieve high standards in service

● Weekly ordering of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic products and supplementary bar products

● Ensuring all staff are following existing standards and trained on new protocols and products as well as training new staff on bar standards

● Ensuring the bar is appropriately stocked with the necessary tools and glassware

● Ensuring all staff members are SIR certified and are following the company health and safety policy in the preparation and serving of beverages

● Fostering and maintaining relationships with brand representatives, setting up brand support and ensuring it is collected and tracked

● Ensuring the beverage menus are up to date along with the POS system

● Reporting on highest and lowest selling items monthly while also analyzing the data to better understand purchasing patterns of our patrons

● Reporting on spillage and waste of all bar products weekly and minimizing said spillage and waste

● Reporting on COGS of bar products monthly and ensuring they stay on target

● Organizing the delivery and receiving of all orders placed for the bar.

● Responsible for conducting regular inventory and reporting findings to the GM and upper management

Summary: Be comfortable working every position. Know all your staff and that they should always be your greatest asset. Keep a controlled inventory and be aware of what everything costs for the bar. Have a bar program in place that is updated on a quarterly basis to make sure we are providing the best product to our patrons and staying current with our competitors. The bar is your responsibility and you should be proud of the team and the work that you put into it. Finally making sure to collaborate with the GM so that all facets of the bar are kept running smoothly.

Applicants can send your cover letter & resume to [email protected].