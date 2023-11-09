Snag a Stool at the Bar for La Taqueria Brentwood’s 1st Anniversary, Nov. 14th

On Tuesday, November 14th, La Taqueria’s Brentwood location is celebrating their one-year milestone (to the day!) with an evening of good food and drinks served up at their 30-seat bar – and with a little help from a couple of their closest industry friends…

Enlisted to sort out the cocktail situation for this unique experience is Bartender Satoshi Yonemori (formerly of Grapes & Soda), with Chef Kovic Prévost (Is That French) taking care of the dinner side of things. Just for the evening, both talents will posted up behind the bar, mixing signature cocktails, shucking oysters, and engaging with attendees, while presenting their respective exclusive three-item cocktail and dinner menus.

Speaking of the menus, we’ve sized them up and they are looking pretty good:

There are two seatings available, at 7pm and 9pm – which still only brings the total number of seats up to 60 guests! Tickets to this intimate anniversary experience are $100 each, including one complimentary drink, a complete three-course meal, and a special dessert crafted by La Taqueria’s Chef Maria Ponce. Secure your spot by heading to the booking link here.