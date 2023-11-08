Jamjar Canteen Announces the Return of All-You-Can-Eat ‘Lebanese Feast Nights’

The Goods from Jamjar
North Vancouver, BC | As the weather cools and our hibernation instinct kicks in, Jamjar Canteen has been working on some warm, feel-good dishes to carry you through the winter blues. Join us for an unlimited Lebanese feast at Jamjar’s North Vancouver location on select evenings for only $39 per person (before tax).
On the Menu: Along with their Lebanese favourites of deep-fried cauliflower, an array of hummus, fresh bread elements, chicken dishes and salads, Jamjar Canteen will have 3-5 specialty dishes each night! If you want to bring anyone who has any kind of dietary restrictions, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re celiac, vegan, halal or gluten-free, Jamjar accommodates everyone to make sure you’ll make the best out of this culinary experience.
Check out the full schedule:
November 18th
December 2nd
December 16th
December 23rd
But hurry! Spots are limited – Reserve your seat for $39 here.
