Ask for Luigi Toasts 10 Years with ‘Greatest Hits’ Menu

Vancouver, BC | Ask for Luigi is thrilled to unveil a special ‘greatest hits’ features menu in honour of its 10th anniversary. The exclusive menu showcases the restaurant’s most beloved dishes from the past decade, all making a limited-time comeback from November 8 to 30, 2023.

Since its doors opened a decade ago, the Italian-inspired eatery has become a neighbourhood favourite, known for its handmade pasta, cozy atmosphere and warm hospitality. While it’s no stranger to accolades and best-of lists, 2023 has been an exceptional year for Ask for Luigi, which is operated by Kitchen Table Restaurants. Notably, the restaurant was recognized as one of the world’s top Italian restaurants by Gambero Rosso, featured in its prestigious Top Italian Restaurants international guidebook. Ask for Luigi also retained its spot for a second year on the MICHELIN Guide Vancouver Recommended list.

“It’s been a remarkable journey over the past decade, and we’re deeply grateful to all our guests who have supported us along the way,” said Angela Dean, General Manager of Ask for Luigi. “This past year, in particular, has been incredibly rewarding for us, as Ask for Luigi really shone on the global stage. We look forward to what the future holds as we continue doing what we love.”

From November 8 to 30, Ask for Luigi will celebrate its 10-year milestone with a special features menu of favourite dishes, alongside its regular offerings. The menu is designed to take guests on a delectable journey down memory lane as they rediscover classics, including the ever-popular soft-boiled eggs topped with salmon roe, anchovies and salsa verde; crispy polenta with wild mushrooms and taleggio; duck ragu with ribbons of housemade pappardelle; and chicken liver ragu with pancetta and truffle.

Ask for Luigi’s 10th-anniversary menu is available exclusively for dine-in service during both lunch and dinner service from November 8 to 30. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.askforluigi.com.

Ask For Luigi
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
305 Alexander St. | 604-428-2544 | WEBSITE
