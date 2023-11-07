Merridale Cidery Announces the Release of ‘Yule Fuel’ Seasonal Cider

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cowichan Valley, BC | We, at Merridale Cidery & Distillery, are excited to unveil our latest seasonal creation, Yule Fuel, a limited-edition cider that embodies the holiday spirit. Crafted sustainably in the heart of the Cowichan Valley, Yule Fuel is set to delight the palates of cider enthusiasts just in time for the holiday season.

Availability and Release Date

Yule Fuel will make its debut November 10, 2023, and will be readily available at private liquor stores across Vancouver Island and the lower mainland. For those seeking a more intimate experience, you can find it at our charming farm in Cobble Hill, BC, or conveniently order online from our website (shop.merridale.ca).

Yule Fuel: A Festive Flavor Explosion

At Merridale, we meticulously crafted Yule Fuel, paying close attention to detail and infusing it with the essence of the holiday season. Our Owner and Head Distiller, Rick Pipes, and Cellar Manager, Jeff Phillips, collaborated to achieve the perfect harmony of cider, spirits, and spices, resulting in a unique and unforgettable flavor profile. With rich notes of vanilla, peach, cinnamon, and nutmeg, Yule Fuel brings to mind the cozy atmosphere of a crackling fire and cherished holiday memories.

Pair Yule Fuel with Your Favourite Holiday Moments

Our exquisite seasonal cider is the perfect complement to a wide range of holiday dishes, making it an ideal choice for your festive gatherings. Whether you’re savoring charcuterie boards, indulging in tarts, fruit cakes, or even enjoying lamb burgers, Yule Fuel is sure to elevate your dining experience.