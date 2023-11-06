Superflux Beer Company is Hiring a Lead & Managing Brewer

The Goods from Superflux Beer Company

Vancouver, BC | We’re hiring a ‘Lead & Managing Brewer’ which is a new role here at Superflux. Reporting directly to the Head Brewer/Production Lead, the successful candidate will be accountable for, and have deep capability in, all aspects of Production and Packaging, from grain to glass. This will be our second most senior production position, behind the Head Brewer, and comes with management responsibilities. All relevant details and information are available here.

Applications will be accepted only by email, to [email protected]. Please do not apply in person.

Our Commitment to Employees: Superflux is committed to building a winning team comprised of productive and professional folks from all walks of life. We seek to create a happy, supportive workplace where open and honest leadership provides a safe and inclusive environment full of diverse and talented people.