Heads Up / Main Street

Prepare Your Stomachs for ‘The Movember Meatball Throwdown’, Nov. 18

Portrait

Image via This Sandwich, That Beer

Attention all sandwich- and beer-lovers! Consider this your call to action: the ‘This Sandwich, That Beer’ Movember Meatball Throwdown is less than two weeks away…

For one afternoon only, on November 18th, six Vancouver chefs will step out of their respective kitchens and into the competition ring (aka The American) to put their best meatball sandwiches forward. And, since great sandwiches call for an equally tasty quaff (modus operandi of organizer This Sandwich, That Beer), each creation is matched with a different local craft brewery. Check out the line-up of participating chefs/restaurants and breweries below:

Say Hey Cafe & Deli with Superflux Beer Company

Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse with Field House Brewing

Street Hawker with Four Winds Brewing Company

Andrea Gail with Powell Brewery

Juke Fried Chicken with Bridge Brewing Co

Chef Johnny Bridge (aka Johnny’s Knife for Hire) with Strange Fellows Brewing

* Plus a bonus snack by Doug Stephen (DL Chicken & Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop) and Michael E McClintock with R&B Brewing

Beers are served as 4oz tasters, with each sandwich clocking in at 2oz, so that you can have a fair-sized taste of them all without (fingers crossed) busting your gut. All of that goodness adds up to a generous 12oz of food and 24oz of suds – plus bonus snack and raffle ticket – for just $55 per ticket. That sounds like a winning equation to us! The action takes place from 1-4pm on Saturday, November 18th, so plan on skipping brunch and arriving at The American hungry!

Besides aiming to walk away with the honours of ‘Best Sandwich’, ‘Best Beer’ and ‘Best Pairing’, as chosen by guests to the Throwdown, as an official Movember-related event, participants will also be duking it out in support of testicular and prostate cancer research, and other related mental health initiatives, since ticket sales are being donated to the cause (via Team Cinnamon & Oak). Tickets just dropped this past weekend, but odds are good that they will sell out quickly, so snagging yours here now is a smart move.

The American
Neighbourhood: Main Street
926 Main St. | 604-398-4010 | WEBSITE
Prepare Your Stomachs for ‘The Movember Meatball Throwdown’, Nov. 18
A Handy List of Grab-N-Go Bottle Shops Making it Easier For You to Pick Up Interesting Wine Right Now

There are 0 comments

Main Street

Bar Susu to Launch ‘Susu Sundays’ in November

Novella Launches New Daytime Menu

Published on Main is Hiring a Chef de Partie

The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd

Get to Know Chef Hil

Published on Main Named New Krug Ambassade

Popular

Salt Tasting Room Opens Doors on Pender Street

Sensory Cinema is Back

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Andrea Gail Opens at 1867 Powell Street in East Van

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Salt Tasting Room Opens Doors on Pender Street

After six months of repairs, remodelling and redesigning, the updated space at 227 East Pender Street in Chinatown is now prepared to welcome guests.
Heads Up / Downtown

Sensory Cinema is Back

This month, Sensory Cinema is teaming up with the pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, for an evening of food inspired by Wes Anderson’s 2014 film, The Grand Budapest Hotel. Tickets go on sale today!
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th

As they gear up to establish a permanent location for their new project, Tadia Rae and Chef Billy Nguyen will be teasing their new concept for one-night-only on Tuesday, November 7th.
Heads Up / West End

Treat Yourself to Noah’s Cafe Snack Party 3.0 on Nov. 13th

The West End neighbourhood spot for Japanese tapas and cocktails can help you start the week off right with the third edition of their 'Snack Party' series, featuring Kiko Nakata, Martin Moral, and Cliff Chi.