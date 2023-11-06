Prepare Your Stomachs for ‘The Movember Meatball Throwdown’, Nov. 18

Attention all sandwich- and beer-lovers! Consider this your call to action: the ‘This Sandwich, That Beer’ Movember Meatball Throwdown is less than two weeks away…

For one afternoon only, on November 18th, six Vancouver chefs will step out of their respective kitchens and into the competition ring (aka The American) to put their best meatball sandwiches forward. And, since great sandwiches call for an equally tasty quaff (modus operandi of organizer This Sandwich, That Beer), each creation is matched with a different local craft brewery. Check out the line-up of participating chefs/restaurants and breweries below:

Say Hey Cafe & Deli with Superflux Beer Company

Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse with Field House Brewing

Street Hawker with Four Winds Brewing Company

Andrea Gail with Powell Brewery

Juke Fried Chicken with Bridge Brewing Co

Chef Johnny Bridge (aka Johnny’s Knife for Hire) with Strange Fellows Brewing

* Plus a bonus snack by Doug Stephen (DL Chicken & Burgers, Vennie’s Sub Shop) and Michael E McClintock with R&B Brewing

Beers are served as 4oz tasters, with each sandwich clocking in at 2oz, so that you can have a fair-sized taste of them all without (fingers crossed) busting your gut. All of that goodness adds up to a generous 12oz of food and 24oz of suds – plus bonus snack and raffle ticket – for just $55 per ticket. That sounds like a winning equation to us! The action takes place from 1-4pm on Saturday, November 18th, so plan on skipping brunch and arriving at The American hungry!

Besides aiming to walk away with the honours of ‘Best Sandwich’, ‘Best Beer’ and ‘Best Pairing’, as chosen by guests to the Throwdown, as an official Movember-related event, participants will also be duking it out in support of testicular and prostate cancer research, and other related mental health initiatives, since ticket sales are being donated to the cause (via Team Cinnamon & Oak). Tickets just dropped this past weekend, but odds are good that they will sell out quickly, so snagging yours here now is a smart move.