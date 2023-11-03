Tultepec Brings Explosive Mexican Flavors to Steel & Oak every Wednesday & Thursday

The Goods from Steel & Oak Brewing Co

New Westminster, BC | Tultepec, a culinary pop-up created by the talented Christian Chaumont, is set to make a permanent mid-week home at Steel & Oak on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, Christian has dedicated himself to exploring the diverse regions of his native country, enriching his knowledge and passion for Mexican culture through extensive travel. Christian’s culinary journey led him to Vancouver, where he pursued formal culinary education and honed his skills in various kitchens throughout Vancouver and Montreal.

Notably, Christian had the honor of serving as the Head Chef at the highly successful Latin-fusion restaurant, Cuchillo. Today, he co-owns and operates Tultepec, which is hosted at The Painted Ship, nestled in the heart of Kitsilano. Since becoming a proud resident of New West in 2020, Christian is excited to share his culinary creations with his local community.

“I actually see Christian at school drop off as our kids attend the same elementary school. And that’s about as New West as you can get! I’m just selfishly excited that I now have some great food to pair with our beer and an excuse to leave the house after the kids are in bed!” says Jorden Foss, owner of S&O.

Tultepec draws its inspiration from the eponymous Mexico City borough known for its pyrotechnics. The motto here is “explosive flavor, sparks over the rooftop of the mouth.” The culinary philosophy of Tultepec is deeply rooted in representing Regional Mexican Cuisine, perfectly complementing the beauty and abundance of its surroundings.

Small plates rotate weekly and include dishes like:

Smoked Binchotan Cauliflower with Coconut & Roasted Poblano Cashew Cream, accompanied by Chipotle & Walnut Salsa Negra.

CDMX Prawn Aguachile & South Pacific Tuna Tostada featuring Morita Chili & Shiro Miso Aioli, topped with Sesame Golden Garlic Chili Oil.

Char-Grilled Mojo Maui Ribs served with Charred Sesame Pineapple Salsa Macha and a tantalizing Rattlesnake Hot Honey drizzle.

