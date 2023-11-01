Sensory Cinema is Back

After an almost five-year-long hiatus, the wildly popular ‘Sensory Cinema‘ made its return this past summer, bringing together award-winning films with secret tasting menus at the VIFF Centre.

The first in the revitalized series paired Kissa Tanto’s Chef Joël Watanabe with Bong Joon Ho’s award-winning Parasite (see pictures below). This month, Sensory Cinema is teaming up with pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, Eleanor Chow, for an evening of food inspired by Wes Anderson’s 2014 film, The Grand Budapest Hotel. (If you need a refresher, then carve out a few minutes to watch the trailer below – but do it AFTER you scoop your tickets, because this event will sell out!)

Not familiar with the concept? Imagine a movie experience unlike any other: a critically acclaimed film playing on a big screen is paired with a tasting menu designed by an award-winning chef, delivered to you at points corresponding to the scenes they were inspired by. The resulting immersion in the story reaches a place of richness and depth way beyond anything popcorn and Twizzlers could ever do.

From VIFF:

“Channelling her confectionary take on the legendary Mendl’s pastry is just the beginning of this sweet and savory ride through some of the most memorable moments from the film. Expect a surprising tasting menu for an experiential screening that teases your tastebuds with sweet and savoury bites perfectly timed to on-screen moments, delivered to your seat by a friendly Sensory Cinema usher. With the added dimension of taste, this is an immersive cinematic experience. This gift box of a movie comes wrapped in layers of story, memory slipping into myth and mystery, being the story of apprentice lobby boy Zero Mustafa (Tony Revolori), who learns his trade in the early 1930s at the feet of legendary concierge Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes) at the eponymous Eastern European resort, an establishment Zero will one day own outright. When one of the hotel’s favoured guests, Madame M., dies in mysterious circumstances, Gustave finds himself the recipient of a priceless painting, Boy With Apple, and the chief suspect in her murder. A dazzling winter’s tale from Wes Anderson, this is an all-star mittel-European carousel of rampaging passions, class and transgression, effortlessly gliding from farce to tragedy and back again, and all wrapped up with his customary panache.”

There are only two screenings: Sunday, November 19th, at 6:30pm and then again at 8:30pm. (And please note that the menu may include nuts, dairy, meat, gluten and alcohol. Due to the nature of this event, dietary substitutions can not be accommodated.)

Tickets go on sale TODAY for just $70 each HERE, so we advise you to get ’em quickly before they’re all gone! We’ve been to many of these events before, and they are always a good time. 10/10 recommended.