L’Abattoir is Growing Their Team of Service Professionals with a New Server Assistant

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is looking for a full-time Server Assistant to join the team. Experience in fine dining establishments is an asset.

L’Abattoir is an award-winning restaurant located in the heart of Gastown, serving dinner six nights a week. Over the last 13 years, L’Abattoir has built its reputation based on the attention to detail and dedication of their team. As a result, they have been consistently recognized as one of the country’s premier dining establishments.

L’Abattoir offers competitive compensation and gratuities as well as health benefits for full-time employees. Interested and qualified candidates are urged to apply in confidence to [email protected] with their resumes.

L'Abattoir
Neighbourhood: Gastown
2178 Carrall St. | 604-568-1701 | WEBSITE
