What’s Coming Up from STRETCH in November

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of November, 2023. It will be a busy month at STRETCH! As usual, space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended:

MASTERCLASSES

We are thrilled to collaborate with Vancouver’s beloved Coco Finaldi, travelling back home for these two beautiful offerings:

RESTORE & RESET
with Coco Finaldi
Friday, November 24th, 7:30-9pm
$39 | Registration

Breathe deeply to bring your mind home to your body.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

Most of us are currently feeling the toll of seasonal changes on our physical and mental well-being. Some of us are even experiencing fatigue and reduced energy levels. And we are told, “it’s normal, it’s Fall”…

Join Coco Finaldi’s MASTERCLASS RESTORE & RESET, a well designed restorative program aimed at rejuvenating your articular, muscular, and energetic systems. This class focuses on evidence-based practices that bring tangible improvements to your well-being.

Key Benefits:
– Restore balance to your physical systems, improving joint and muscle function.
– Gain a deeper understanding of how natural cycles affect human energy levels and learn adaptive strategies.
– Experience a carefully curated auditory environment designed to facilitate neurological relaxation.

Who Should Attend?
Open to yoga practitioners of all levels, this masterclass is also eligible for YA Continuing Education Credits (CEC).

STRONG BODY, ABLE HEART
with Coco Finaldi
Saturday, November 25th, 2-4pm
$45 | Registration

Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.” – Albert Camus

Join Coco Finaldi for this beautiful offering and unlock the symbiotic relationship between physical strength and heart health for a balanced life. Are you seeking to fortify both your physical and emotional resilience? This is a vinyasa was designed for strengthening + conditioning the body as well as relieving the mind.

Coco Finaldi’s MASTERCLASS STRONG BODY ABLE HEART delves into the integral relationship between your physical strength and your heart’s well-being.

Key Benefits
– Understand how a robust heart contributes to vitality, emotional equilibrium, and mental clarity.
– Participate in a specialized practice designed to enhance the heart’s role in overall health.
– Experience a sequence of targeted postures aimed at boosting both muscular strength and cardiovascular function.
– Learn evidence-based techniques with real-world applications for holistic well-being.

INVERSIONS & ARM BALANCES
with Vanessa Bourget
Sunday, November 19th, 2-4pm
$34 Early Bird | $44 Day Of | Registration

An all-levels, two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow, to name a few. There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners. Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions! Bring your own yoga mat, or borrow one of ours for no extra cost.

SPECIAL EVENTS

SUSPENDED REVERIE
Navin Sahjpaul | Concert | Hammocks
Wednesday, November 29th, 7:30pm-8:30pm
$35 | Only 10 spots available | Registration 

This is STRETCH’s most beloved event. A live music experience unlike no other all within the calming environment of Stretch. Join Navin Sahjpaul and host Emmanuelle Rousseau for this 1 hour live concert suspended from a hammock! We look forward to welcoming you into the space.

STAND UP AT STRETCH
Produced by Emmanuelle Rousseau + Sahil Dahiya
with another amazing round of Vancouver guest comedians!
Friday December 1st
Doors 7pm, Show 7:30pm
$15 in advance, $20 at the door

We sold out on the first show! Don’t wait to get your tickets here!

STRETCH Yoga
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
180 E Pender St. | 778-819-6488 (voicemail only) | WEBSITE


