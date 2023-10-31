Marché Mon Pitou Announces Extended Evening Hours

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Marché Mon Pitou, Fairview’s favourite French-inspired café, bistro, and specialty food store will now be open until 9pm every day of the week!

As the holiday season approaches, Mon Pitou is thrilled to extend its operating hours, offering a delightful selection of light meals, pastries, and specialty goods making it the ideal destination for a cozy evening out or some last-minute holiday shopping.

Their late-night menu features a selection of comforting combinations, from seasonal sandwiches like their ham & brie or coronation chickpea sandwich to their smoked salmon quiche with herbs and feta cheese.

This month, Mon Pitou will also be featuring a house-made Roasted Tomato Bisque on their evening menu. Available to be enjoyed on its own or paired with a sandwich or salad, it’s the perfect way to keep warm as the weather gets cooler!

Mon Pitou’s extended hours and evening menu offer a unique opportunity to unwind, indulge, and perhaps even start their holiday shopping a little later in a charming, relaxed setting.

“People have been asking us to extend our hours for a long time so we’re happy that we are finally able to do it,” says Triet Duong, co-owner of Mon Pitou. “And with the holiday season approaching, it’s a nice way for us to offer our community a cozy and convenient place to enjoy a delicious meal or shop for gourmet treats.”

Whether you’re seeking a delicious late-night bite, an intimate evening with friends, or a delightful place to do some holiday shopping, Mon Pitou promises a warm welcome in the heart of Vancouver.