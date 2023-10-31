Award-Winning ‘AnnaLena’ Announces New Pre-Pay Model and December Bookings Date

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena has celebrated an exciting year, retaining our prestigious Michelin star, earning the title of Restaurant of the Year at the Vancouver Magazine Awards, and securing a place in the esteemed Top 10 of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants.

With a focus on our evolving tasting menus and a commitment to an exceptional guest experience, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new pre-paid booking system. As part of this transition, reservations will now conveniently be available in one-month blocks, ensuring increased accessibility for our valued guests.

Reservations for the month of December will open this Wednesday, November 1st, at 9:00 am.