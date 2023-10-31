Community News / Kitsilano

Award-Winning ‘AnnaLena’ Announces New Pre-Pay Model and December Bookings Date

Portrait

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | AnnaLena has celebrated an exciting year, retaining our prestigious Michelin star, earning the title of Restaurant of the Year at the Vancouver Magazine Awards, and securing a place in the esteemed Top 10 of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants.

With a focus on our evolving tasting menus and a commitment to an exceptional guest experience, we are thrilled to announce the launch of our new pre-paid booking system. As part of this transition, reservations will now conveniently be available in one-month blocks, ensuring increased accessibility for our valued guests.

Reservations for the month of December will open this Wednesday, November 1st, at 9:00 am.

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
Award-Winning ‘AnnaLena’ Announces New Pre-Pay Model and December Bookings Date
2023 Line-Up of Michelin Recognized Restaurants in Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Announces Extended Evening Hours

Kitsilano’s Au Comptoir Restaurant is Hiring a Barista and Cook

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager

Maenam Celebrates New Extended Hours with Limited Time Drink Specials, Starting Now

The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Their 2023 Fall/Winter Catering and Holiday Menu

Mon Pitou’s Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast is Back!

Popular

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai Present the Ultimate Pad Thai Throwdown

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th

Andrea Gail Opens at 1867 Powell Street in East Van

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

Marché Mon Pitou Announces Extended Evening Hours

Community News

Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai Present the Ultimate Pad Thai Throwdown

Community News / Victoria

From Spiced Rum to Swag: Check Out Vessel Liquor’s Picks for November

Community News / The Okanagan

Quails’ Gate Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Two Rivers Meats