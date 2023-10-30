Treat Yourself to Noah’s Cafe Snack Party 3.0 on Nov. 13th

Don’t write off November 13th just because it is a Monday: Noah’s Cafe can help you start your week off right with the third edition of their ‘Snack Party’ series, featuring pastry chef Kiko Nakata (Tall Shadow Bakery), Martin Moral (Blue Water Cafe), and Noah’s owner/chef Cliff Chi.

Tickets for Noah’s Cafe Snack Party 3.0 are $150 per person. Not a small price, but when you whittle it down – three talented Vancouver chefs working together in one kitchen to produce seven snack-sized courses matched with four different cocktails – it certainly seems like a worthy one. Here’s what we know about the menu, so far:

Welcome drink (pumpkin spiced cocktail) Nigori mule Duck & foie gras ice cream pastry

Saba(mackerel) & strawberry terrine

Beef tartare with potato pavé Sorbet pallet cleanser Sesame shochu yuzu cocktail Kabocha squash potage

Crackling pork belly & scallops

Lobster & lobster bisque pasta 3-shooter sized cocktails paired with dessert trio by Kiko

Feeling peckish and ready to party? Secure your tickets to Snack Party 3.0 from the Noah’s Cafe website now.