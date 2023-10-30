Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Odd Society Spirits Now Hiring for Several Integral Positions

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society is currently looking to add three passionate team members:

First, we are seeking a Bar Manager to be a part of a unique, family-run business, known for the quality of our products. This role is perfect for an experienced bartender who is looking to take the next step into management. We are looking for a creative individual with a passion for cocktails, spirits and production, as well as guest hospitality.

As Bar Manager, you will be responsible for seasonal cocktail menu creation, and the execution of cocktail service and our small snack menu. Other main tasks will include scheduling and managing our small front-of-house team, ordering and tracking inventory, and involvement in event planning and social media. Applicants must have at least three years bartending experience, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, and strong attention to detail.

This role includes full time hours, a competitive wage, gratuities, bottle commissions and staff discounts.

Start date: As early as November 1, 2023
Please apply at this link.

We are also looking for an attentive part time Server with a penchant for great guest hospitality. Duties include creating a positive guest experience, selling bottles of Odd Society Spirits, inventory tracking, and simple snack preparation. This position is for part time hours on Saturdays and Sundays. It includes a competitive wage, gratuities, bottle commissions and staff discounts on food and drinks.

Our new team member must have a curiosity and passion for spirits and cocktails. We are also looking for someone who is efficient, friendly, and personable with a willingness and interest in sharing knowledge with customers. Experience in hospitality as either a server or barista is a must.

Start Date: Immediate
Please apply at this link.

Lastly, we are seeking a part time Production Assistant/Delivery Driver. This role includes a diverse set of tasks including assisBng the distiller with mashing and distilling, cleaning tanks/equipment, bottling, labelling, and delivering product once a week with the distillery van. It is important to note that this work includes some lifting of heavy boxes and bags of grain.

The position is 14-15 hours/week split between Wednesdays and Thursdays. It includes a competitive wage and staff discounts. Applicants must have a valid driver’s licence.

Start Date: Nov 9, 2023
Please forward CVs to [email protected].

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Spirits Now Hiring for Several Integral Positions
Spooky Things to Get Up To, From Now Until November 3rd

There are 0 comments

Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Wants to Host Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Odd Society Spirits Reveals New Sunday Waffle, High Proof Tea and Coffee Menu

Tickets for Growing Chefs’ ‘Farm to Forks’ Gala to Support Edible Education are Now On Sale

Railtown Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey-To-Go Packages Return for an 11th Delicious Year

Chef Ashley Kurtz Returns to St. Lawrence as Executive Chef and Business Partner

Experienced Café Supervisor Sought for Railtown Café

Popular

Shout Out to the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Talking History, Culture, Community and Caribbean Food, with Chef Cullin David

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Two Opportunities to Join the Bar Susu Team are Now Available

Opportunity Knocks / Hastings Sunrise

Mucker Next Door is Now Hiring!

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Au Comptoir Restaurant is Hiring a Barista and Cook

Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager