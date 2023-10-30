Odd Society Spirits Now Hiring for Several Integral Positions

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society is currently looking to add three passionate team members:

First, we are seeking a Bar Manager to be a part of a unique, family-run business, known for the quality of our products. This role is perfect for an experienced bartender who is looking to take the next step into management. We are looking for a creative individual with a passion for cocktails, spirits and production, as well as guest hospitality.

As Bar Manager, you will be responsible for seasonal cocktail menu creation, and the execution of cocktail service and our small snack menu. Other main tasks will include scheduling and managing our small front-of-house team, ordering and tracking inventory, and involvement in event planning and social media. Applicants must have at least three years bartending experience, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, and strong attention to detail.

This role includes full time hours, a competitive wage, gratuities, bottle commissions and staff discounts.

Start date: As early as November 1, 2023

Please apply at this link.

We are also looking for an attentive part time Server with a penchant for great guest hospitality. Duties include creating a positive guest experience, selling bottles of Odd Society Spirits, inventory tracking, and simple snack preparation. This position is for part time hours on Saturdays and Sundays. It includes a competitive wage, gratuities, bottle commissions and staff discounts on food and drinks.

Our new team member must have a curiosity and passion for spirits and cocktails. We are also looking for someone who is efficient, friendly, and personable with a willingness and interest in sharing knowledge with customers. Experience in hospitality as either a server or barista is a must.

Start Date: Immediate

Please apply at this link.

Lastly, we are seeking a part time Production Assistant/Delivery Driver. This role includes a diverse set of tasks including assisBng the distiller with mashing and distilling, cleaning tanks/equipment, bottling, labelling, and delivering product once a week with the distillery van. It is important to note that this work includes some lifting of heavy boxes and bags of grain.

The position is 14-15 hours/week split between Wednesdays and Thursdays. It includes a competitive wage and staff discounts. Applicants must have a valid driver’s licence.

Start Date: Nov 9, 2023

Please forward CVs to [email protected].