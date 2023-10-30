Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai Present the Ultimate Pad Thai Throwdown

The Goods from Full House Hospitality

New Westminster / Vancouver, BC | This fall, Full House Hospitality presents a friendly culinary rivalry between sister restaurants, Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai, to determine the ultimate Pad Thai creation. Over a span of 14 days, noodle lovers can join the fun by savouring two limited-edition Pad Thai flavours at each eatery. The grand prize? Pad Thai for a year, to be enjoyed at both locations. The competition kicks-off on November 7, 2023, World Pad Thai Day.

As one of Thailand’s national dishes, Pad Thai’s history can be traced back to the late 1930s, when the Thai government attempted to unite its country with the now popular “noodles is your lunch” dish. Some historians also credit the founding of Pad Thai to a cooking competition.

“Pad Thai is one of our most ordered items at both Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai, and also one of the world’s most well known dishes – even CNN included it in its World’s 50 Most Delicious Foods list one year,” says Angus An, founder and executive chef of Full House Hospitality, which counts Maenam, Longtail Kitchen, Sen Pad Thai, and Fat Mao Noodles in its restaurant portfolio. “Since November 7th is World Pad Thai Day, we thought it would be fun to hold a friendly competition between two of our restaurants and encourage people to try different variations in two cities.”

Longtail Kitchen’s feature Pad Thai, by chef Alex Lim, is the Tom Yum Prawn Pad Thai with Prawn Crackers ($21), featuring wild prawns, a tom yum and tamarind sauce blend and fried lime leaf. He is ready to have guests taste and feast.

Over at the Granville Island Public Market, Sen Pad Thai’s creation is the Pad Pu Sen Chan ($24) by chef Michael Peters. This Spicy Crab Pad Thai features Canadian Rock Crab meat and delicious thin noodles.

In order to enter, guests can pick-up a special Pad Thai stamp card at one of the locations and must enjoy each of the two competition specials. After making their choice, they can submit their completed stamp cards at either Longtail Kitchen or Sen Pad Thai. The contest ends on November 21, 2023. A winner will be announced on December 1, 2023.

“I’ve tried both chefs’ creations, and each Pad Thai is unique in their own way,” adds An. “It’ll be hard to choose, but I’m rooting for both of them.”

Limited-edition t-shirts have been designed for the occasion, and can be purchased at both Longtail Kitchen and Sen Pad Thai. In addition, the first 50 guests with completed stamp cards can redeem a free t-shirt at either restaurant.

For full contest details, please visit www.fullhousehospitality.ca/battle-of-the-pad-thai.

