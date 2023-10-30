Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th

Known for her work with Boxcar and Fruit Forward, wine aficionado Tadia Rae is teaming up with Chef Billy Nguyen (of Top Chef Canada, and currently leading the kitchen situation at Pizza Coming Soon) for a new venture called “Bar Soda Lite.” As they gear up to establish a permanent location for their new project, the pair will be teasing the Soda Lite concept at Dachi on Tuesday, November 7th.

Expect wine and sake to be flowing while Chef Billy presents a one-night-only menu. Highlights include:

Pickles & ferments

Silken tofu served with dashi and mushrooms

Milk bun & anchovy butter

Glorious Farms fall salad, featuring elderflower vinaigrette and crispy garlic

Drunken chicken charsu with ginger scallion chimichurri

Prawn and chive dumplings doused in sake, cream, and furikake

Sake saku salmon with pomme anna, bernaise, and pickled shallots

Koji pork belly combined with onion, bok choy, and a ramen egg

Orange chiffon cake complemented by creme anglaise

Tickets are priced at a reasonable $80 per person, with cocktails, natural wine, and sake available for purchase at an additional cost. Given the limited seating capacity at Dachi, reservations are highly recommended! Bookings can be made here. See you at Soda Lite!