Heads Up / East Vancouver

Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th

Portrait

Known for her work with Boxcar and Fruit Forward, wine aficionado Tadia Rae is teaming up with Chef Billy Nguyen (of Top Chef Canada, and currently leading the kitchen situation at Pizza Coming Soon) for a new venture called “Bar Soda Lite.” As they gear up to establish a permanent location for their new project, the pair will be teasing the Soda Lite concept at Dachi on Tuesday, November 7th.

Expect wine and sake to be flowing while Chef Billy presents a one-night-only menu. Highlights include:

  • Pickles & ferments
    Silken tofu served with dashi and mushrooms
    Milk bun & anchovy butter
    Glorious Farms fall salad, featuring elderflower vinaigrette and crispy garlic
    Drunken chicken charsu with ginger scallion chimichurri
    Prawn and chive dumplings doused in sake, cream, and furikake
    Sake saku salmon with pomme anna, bernaise, and pickled shallots
    Koji pork belly combined with onion, bok choy, and a ramen egg
    Orange chiffon cake complemented by creme anglaise

Tickets are priced at a reasonable $80 per person, with cocktails, natural wine, and sake available for purchase at an additional cost. Given the limited seating capacity at Dachi, reservations are highly recommended! Bookings can be made here. See you at Soda Lite!

Dachi
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2297 Hastings St. | WEBSITE
Head to Dachi for a Sneak Preview of ‘Bar Soda Lite’, Nov. 7th
Vancouver by the Stars: Patio Edition

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Odd Society Spirits Now Hiring for Several Integral Positions

Shout Out to the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame

Talking History, Culture, Community and Caribbean Food, with Chef Cullin David

Novella Launches New Daytime Menu

Head to Superflux for a One-Day-Only ‘Come Get Stuft’ Pasta Pop-Up, Oct. 26th

Published on Main is Hiring a Chef de Partie

Popular

Shout Out to the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Talking History, Culture, Community and Caribbean Food, with Chef Cullin David

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / West End

Treat Yourself to Noah’s Cafe Snack Party 3.0 on Nov. 13th

The West End neighbourhood spot for Japanese tapas and cocktails can help you start the week off right with the third edition of their 'Snack Party' series, featuring Kiko Nakata, Martin Moral, and Cliff Chi.
Heads Up / East Vancouver

Shout Out to the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame

Earlier this week, the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame celebrated its latest inductees at a fancy soirée at the Italian Cultural Centre.
Heads Up

Spooky Things to Get Up To, From Now Until November 3rd

We've compiled a list of apropos things to do, ranging from genuinely frightening to fun-scary and family-friendly activities, plus several terror-ifically delicious options to satisfy the spectrum of scare levels.
Heads Up / Chinatown

Two Award-Winning Chefs, One Japanese Whisky, Some Jazz and a Night at Kissa Tanto

On Sunday, November 5th, Chef Marc-Olivier Frappier, of the recently crowned “Best Restaurant in Canada,” Mon Lapin, collaborates with Chef Joël Watanabe of Kissa Tanto for a 7-course supper at the Vancouver restaurant.